The Boys Season 4’s most explicit scene has received its first ban

It was only a matter of time — the most explicit scene from The Boys Season 4 has received its first ban, and it hasn’t gone down well with viewers.

The superhero series doesn’t hold back when it comes to gory violence and graphic sexual scenes, and Season 4 is no different.

So far, we’ve had an up-close photo of a butthole (which isn’t actually Butcher’s, FYI), a Jesus ice skater slicing a fake Starlight’s fingers off, and a grotesque homage to the Human Centipede.

The latter scene is particularly graphic, showing six versions of Splinter — a Supe with the power to self-replicate — all in a Human Centipede-style line, pleasuring each other while the front one masturbates to an image of Firecracker.

Article continues after ad

While Prime Video shared a cheeky joke about Splinter actor Rob Benedict for viewers worldwide, fans in India won’t be able to get involved, as the scene has been banned.

Article continues after ad

If you’re watching the new The Boys season in India, rather than seeing a row of Splinters, you’ll just see the first one.

A screenshot was shared by one X/Twitter user, who asked, “Did Prime Video India edit the most iconic scene of The Boys????”

But this isn’t the only moment the Indian censorship board deemed too explicit, as the butthole image has been removed in the country too.

Article continues after ad

The news hasn’t gone down too well with the fans, with one writing on X/Twitter, “You’ll literally miss half of the most insane, gruesome, awful, eye popping scenes if you are watching The Boys in Amazon Prime in India.

“And then when you find them in your twitter timeline, you’ll be like: ‘When did this happen?’”

Another said, “Hey Prime Video India babe, you up? Great. Can we have a chat about you randomly censoring scenes from The Boys in India?

Article continues after ad

“In Season 4 Episode 1 Butcher sends a picture of a (his?) butthole to screw with someone (typical Butcher) which has been blurred out.”

Article continues after ad

They went on to say, “And in what should have been Episode 2’s much discussed outrageous Human Centipede sex scene, they’ve somehow CGI’d out all but one.

“But in the next scene they have no issue showing us ten naked men with their d*cks out in a lengthy action scene?

“And those are just the ones we know of, Lord knows what other gloriously gross Boys-esque stuff has been cut out.”

You can find out when new episodes arrive with our The Boys Season 4 release schedule. Be sure to also check out the best new TV shows heading to streaming this month, as well as binge-worthy series and how to watch them.