How to watch Young Indiana Jones – is it streaming?

Is the Young Indiana Jones series available on streaming platforms? With Indiana Jones 5 set to drop in cinemas soon, fans might want to revisit the franchise’s 90s collection. So, here’s the information you need to watch it online.

In the early 1990s, following the resounding success of Raiders of the Lost Ark and its sequels, George Lucas created the spinoff series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, which explores the youth of the eponymous character as he travels the world and crosses paths with historical figures.

The series was cancelled in 1993 after two seasons as the ratings failed to match the big budget required for its globe-trotting adventures. But between 1994 and 1996, four made-to-TV Young Indy movies were made, before the entire collection was re-edited and re-packaged as The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Whether you remember the show from your childhood or you want to enjoy an alternate version of the titular explorer, here’s your guide on how to stream The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.

Is The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones on streaming?

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones will be available to stream on Disney+ on May 31, 2023.

This release marks the first time the series has been officially available from Lucasfilm in 15 years.

On the same date, all four feature-length movies – Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – will also drop on Disney+ ahead of the theatrical release of Indiana Jones 5, The Dial of Destiny.

You can also buy The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones on DVD via Amazon, either as a standalone series or the full box set.

What is The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones about?

Created by George Lucas, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones details the globe-trotting, historical adventures of Indy throughout his youth, featuring Corey Carrier and Sean Patrick Flanery playing the child and teenage versions of the eponymous character, respectively.

Lucasfilm wrote in its description of the collection: “Across the span of nearly two-dozen feature length episodes, the series chronicles the exploits of Indiana Jones as a young man, from world travels as a child to teenage adventures in the First World War and beyond.

“Each entry in the globe-trotting epic brings Indy to exciting locales and encounters with celebrated figures of history as varied as Theodore Roosevelt to Leo Tolstoy.

“Filmed in over a dozen countries across the world, the series brings cinematic stories to the television screen, with astounding production design, period costuming, and digital recreations of historic environments.

“And with a huge cast of star-studded members as diverse as Max Von Sydow, Catherine Zeta Jones, and Daniel Craig, The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones remains a gem of educational storytelling.”

The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones and all four Indiana Jones movies will be available to stream on Disney+ from May 31, 2023, while Indiana Jones 5 drops in cinemas on June 30, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.