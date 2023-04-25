Harrison Ford says we won’t see Indiana Jones in a movie again

Harrison Ford shares the fate of his beloved character Indiana Jones ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Ford first brought the fedora wearing, whip-cracking character to life in the classic 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark. Since then, he has played as our favorite danger-loving archaeologist for four more films, including one being released in 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was first announced in 2016, with long-time Indiana Jones director Steven Spielberg set to executive produce the project alongside George Lucas. The film is a direct sequel to Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and will see Indiana fight Nazis once again, but this time against the backdrop of the U.S.’s race to space in 1969.

While Ford did hint that this movie would see him in the role of Indiana Jones for the last time, no confirmation was ever given as to the possibility that he could return in another movie or TV show—until now.

Harrison Ford confirms that Indiana Jones 5 will be his last

Ford confirmed that this movie is the final film in the Indiana Jones series and the last time he’ll be playing the character.

During an interview with Total Film magazine, Ford stated that he believes Dial of Destiny will be “the last time that he appears in a [Indiana Jones] film.” He also explained that this film has been his ambition for the past 10 years and to see it come to fruition was an extremely “joyous moment” for him. “

Ford also expressed his gratitude for his ability to “deliver amazing films developed by Steven [Spielberg] and George [Lucas] over a 40-year period” and that his time with the two seasoned directors isn’t ending with a “whimper,” but with a “bang.”

Disney Harrison Ford will not reprise his role as Indiana Jones after The Dial of Destiny.

According to Variety, Disney is actively trying to develop an Indiana Jones TV show, but Ford has stated that he will not be “involved in that, if it does come to fruition.”

He is truly looking forward to hanging up his hat and whip once Dial of Destiny hits the big screen, which is completely understandable as he’s played this character for over 40 years. We’ll miss Ford as Indy, but the time has come for all of us to let him ride into the sunset.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will hit theaters on June 30th, 2023. You can check out the rest of our summer movie coverage in the hubs below:

