How to watch the Superman movies in order

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch all of the live-action Superman movies — from the ‘70s to the present day — in release and chronological order, as well as where to stream them.

Everyone’s favorite Kryptonian has to be one of the most famous superheroes in the world, and he’s had a long and illustrious career on the big screen, kicking off in the ‘70s and continuing through to this day.

Up next is James Gunn’s Superman, one of the most hotly anticipated films in the DC Universe, as the upcoming DC movie marks the start of Gunn’s new DCU.

Before this new film drops, and to celebrate Dexerto’s HeroFest, here’s how to watch all of the Superman movies in both release and chronological order and where you can stream them.

Superman movies in release order

If you want to start with the oldest and watch through to the newest, here are all 11 Superman movies in their order of release:

Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman II (1980)

Superman III (1983)

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Superman Returns (2006)

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Superman movies in chronological order

If you’re planning on a Superman movie binge in chronological order, it’s pretty simple, as it’s the same as release order. There have been various eras over the years, all of which exist within their own timelines, so we’ve split those up into sections, alongside descriptions of what each of the films are about.

Christopher Reeve’s Superman

Warner Bros.

Christopher Reeve’s charismatic portrayal of Superman in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s revolutionized the superhero genre, with the first two movies setting the gold standard for years to come. What came next – Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace – saw a dip in quality, but they’re still worth a go if you’re looking for some campy silliness. Their chronological order is as follows:

Superman (1978)

The original Superman movie, directed by Richard Donner, introduces the iconic superhero’s origin story, from his birth on the doomed planet Krypton to his upbringing as Clark Kent in Smallville and his transformation into Superman. As the Man of Steel, he battles his arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, while also navigating his budding romance with reporter Lois Lane.

Superman II (1980)

The sequel, directed by Richard Lester, was as much of a success, continuing the narrative while exploring Superman’s personal struggles and his relationship with Lois Lane.

He’s got his work cut out for him, as he has to protect the planet from a group of Kryptonian criminals led by General Zod, as well as the returning Luther.

Superman III (1983)

Superman III sees the eponymous cape-wearer battling a darker version of himself while billionaire industrialist Ross Webster plots to take over the world with technology. Despite continuing the story from the first two movies, the Reeve threequel marks a departure in tone and quality, perhaps indicating that superhero fatigue kicked in long before the MCU.

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

In the final chapter of the Reeve’s collection, Superman embarks on a quest to rid the world of nuclear weapons and bring about global peace. However, his efforts are thwarted by the emergence of the on-the-nose foe Nuclear Man, created by Luthor. Unfortunately, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is the worst of the bunch, suffering from lackluster performances, clunky writing, and a serious lack of spirit.

Superman Returns

Warner Bros.

Although Superman Returns is an homage to the first two Reeves movies, the 2006 film — directed by Bryan Singer — exists within its own continuity. Starring Brandon Routh as the eponymous cape-wearer, the narrative follows the Man of Steel’s return to Earth after spending years searching for Krypton, and, well, a lot has changed. While it was praised for its respect to the source material and visual flair, Superman Returns has been mired in controversy after allegations and lawsuits surrounding Singer and Lex Luther actor Kevin Spacey.

Snyderverse DCEU era

Warner Bros.

The DC Extended Universe saw the always-polarizing Zack Snyder bring a darker, more visceral take on Superman to the silver screen, kicking things off with the Man of Steel starring Henry Cavill. His ambitious follow-up, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, proved just as divisive for its dark spin on the source material — mostly, critics felt it lacked fun. But on the other side of the fence, die-hard Snyder fans believe it to be a benchmark in superhero filmmaking.

But none sparked quite as much debate as Justice League, which faced similar criticism as BvS and suffered from numerous rewrites and reshoots. Snyder ultimately stepped away from the DCEU during its production due to a combination of personal tragedy and creative differences with Warner Bros. In 2021, following years of fan requests, the filmmaker released the long-awaited Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which proved to be a significant improvement on the original. You can check out the Snyderverse Superman movies in chronological order below (it’s up to you whether you want to skip the OG Justice League, although we’d recommend just going with the Snyder Cut):

Man of Steel (2013)

Snyder’s first Superman movie reimagines the infamous origin story, depicting his journey from the last survivor of Krypton to Earth’s greatest protector. As Superman battles the ruthless General Zod and his army, he must also come to terms with his dual identity and embrace his destiny as a symbol of hope for all mankind.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

In this ultimate superhero crossover, the complex relationship between Superman and Batman becomes the focus as they clash over differing ideologies and approaches to justice. At the same time, they must also confront the emergence of a new threat, the malevolent Lex Luthor, who manipulates them into a deadly showdown.

Justice League (2017)

Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg as they join forces to battle the ancient supervillain Steppenwolf and his army of parademons. As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, the newly formed Justice League must overcome their differences and work together to save humanity from Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

With the 2021 director’s cut, Snyder presents a reimagined version of the Justice League story, offering a more expansive and cohesive narrative that delves deeper into the origins and motivations of its characters. With restored footage, enhanced visual effects, and less corny humor, the filmmaker’s vision brings new depth and emotional resonance to the epic saga of superhero teamwork and sacrifice.

Superman classic serials

If you’re a real Superman aficionado, then you might want to track down the old serials from the late 40s and 50s. Three serials were released: Superman, Atom Man vs. Superman, and Superman versus the Mole Men.

Superman (1948)

Atom Man vs. Superman (1950)

Superman versus the Mole Men (1951)

Superman (1948)

Technically, the first Superman movie ever made this serial was released in 15 parts and starred Kirk Alyn as the titular Man of Steel. A low-budget picture, the film recapped Superman’s origin and saw him do battle with the deadly Spider Lady.

Atom Man vs. Superman (1950)

The first Superman serial was such a hit that a sequel was commissioned, with Alyn reprising the title role. This time, the Man of Tomorrow battled Lex Luthor, who had been gathering several radioactive elements to create a synthetic Kryptonite capable of killing Superman.

Superman versus the Mole Men (1951)

The first true feature film to star any DC character, Superman versus the Mole Men, is a landmark movie in cinematic history. George Reeves played The Last Son of Krypton, and despite what the title would have you believe, the Mole Men aren’t actually evil; they just want humanity to stop drilling for oil over their home. The film was very well received and served as a backdoor pilot for the TV show The Adventures of Superman, the first TV show based on the Man of Steel.

Where to watch the Superman movies

The good news is that all of the aforementioned Superman movies (with the exception of the serials) are currently available to stream on Max.

