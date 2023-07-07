How to watch My Adventures with Superman on streaming

My Adventures with Superman is a new DC animated series following the trials and tribulations of a young Clark Kent – here’s how to watch it and where it’s available on streaming.

It’s been a rough few years for Superman. In 2017, Henry Cavill’s blurry face was an insurmountable issue among several in “Josstice League”, bringing about a live-action hiatus for the character.

His below-the-neck suit made an appearance in Shazam, he returned in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Black Adam was supposed to mark his comeback… until the red cape was snatched away from him.

As D:Ream sang, things can only get better: James Gunn’s reboot of DC Studios will officially begin with Superman: Legacy, and My Adventures of Superman has just had its premiere – so, here’s how to watch it.

Where to watch My Adventures with Superman

My Adventures with Superman is available to stream on Adult Swim and Max.

The first two episodes can currently be streamed for free on Adult Swim, while you will require a subscription to access the show on Max. Episodes will arrive on Max the day after they premiere on Adult Swim.

Below, we’ve listed the release schedule for My Adventures with Superman:

Episode 1: “Adventures of a Normal Man Part 1” – July 6

Episode 2: “Adventures of a Normal Man Part 2” – July 6

Episode 3: “My Interview with Superman” – July 13

Episode 4: “Let’s Go to Ivo Tower, You Say” – July 20

Episode 5: “You Will Believe a Man Can Lie” – July 27

Episode 6: “My Adventures With Mad Science” – August 3

Episode 7: August 10

Episode 8: August 17

Episode 9: August 24

Episode 10: August 31

How to watch My Adventures with Superman outside the US

For DC fans in the UK and elsewhere, you may be encountering some issues trying to watch My Adventures with Superman – but we have the solution: a VPN.

More specifically, Express VPN. In just one click, you can access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location.

So, if you’re wanting to watch My Adventures with Superman on Max or Adult Swim, It’s really as simple as this:

Sign up for Express VPN Connect to a US location or any location that allows Max or Adult Swim Watch and enjoy

You could run into another problem when you try to use Max: it may require a credit card or PayPal account registered in the US, or an online gift card. The latter option is the easiest, and you can find them on Amazon.

My Adventures with Superman Episodes 1-2 are streaming now. You can check out the show’s full cast and characters here.

