How to watch The Simpsons Death Note special – where to stream

Here’s your guide on how to watch and stream The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, featuring the highly-anticipated parody of Death Note, plus The Babadook and more.

Some of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes rank among the best in the show’s history, whether it’s the parody of The Shining, the one where the teachers eat the children, or – a personal favorite – Homer 3D.

Last weekend, the long-running sitcom released Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not It, its take on the iconic Stephen King novel.

Soon, fans will be able to watch The Simpsons’ parody of Death Note – so, here’s how and where you can watch and stream Treehouse of Horror XXXIII.

The Simpsons Death Note special release date

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII, featuring the Death Note parody, will be released on October 30, 2022.

How to watch The Simpsons Death Note special

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will air on FOX in the US at 8pm EST.

For UK viewers, it’s unclear when it’ll air – according to The Simpsons Archive schedule, last year’s Treehouse of Horror is due to show on Sky Showcase on October 31 at 7:30pm BST.

Is The Simpsons Death Note special on streaming?

For US viewers, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXXIII will be available to stream on Hulu on October 31, the day after it airs on Fox.

Unfortunately for those in the UK, it won’t be available on Disney+ at the same time (at least right now), so you’ll need a VPN to access it.

The official synopsis for the episode reads: “In a book-themed trilogy, Marge’s resentment takes monstrous form, Lisa tries to save the planet through an anime murder spree and in a segment that breaks Matt Groening’s biggest rule: Homer learns he’s not the man he thought he was.”