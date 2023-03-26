How to watch Succession Season 4 – what time is it streaming?

Succession Season 4, the fourth and final season of HBO’s acclaimed drama, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be available on streaming.

The Sopranos, The Wire, Breaking Bad, The West Wing, and soon, Succession – its spot in the pantheon of great television is waiting to be claimed, it just needs to stick the landing.

Coming after the shock and awe of Season 3’s bombshell betrayal, the show will pick up with new alliances formed between Shiv, Kendall, and Roman, while Logan, Tom, Gregg, and the others at Waystar Royco prepare for the sale of the company.

Article continues after ad

With Succession Season 4 about to hit HBO, here’s what you need to know about how to watch it.

Succession Season 4 will premiere on HBO on March 26.

For UK viewers, it won’t be available to watch until March 27, but it will air twice in the same day: once at 2am and later at 9pm, as well as being added to Sky on-demand.

Below we’ve listed several countries, including the US and UK, and the specific streaming platform or provider the show will be available on:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

US: HBO and HBO Max

Canada: Crave

UK: Sky Atlantic and Sky on demand

France: Amazon Prime

Australia: Binge

New Zealand: Neon

Italy: Sky Atlantic

Switzerland: Sky Atlantic

Germany: Sky Atlantic

Austria: Sky Atlantic

In terms of what time new episodes of Succession will be available to watch on HBO and other platforms, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each time zone so you know when you can dive in:

Article continues after ad

Time zone Time Date US Eastern Time Zone 9pm March 26 US Central Time Zone 8pm March 26 US Mountain Time Zone 7pm March 26 US Western Time Zone 6pm March 26 Alaska Daylight Time 5pm March 26 Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time 3pm March 26 Brasilia Standard Time 10pm March 26 India Standard Time 6:30am March 27 Eastern European Time 4am March 27 Central European Time 3am March 27 UK Time 2am March 27 Western European Time 2am March 27 New Zealand Standard Time 1pm March 27

The official synopsis for Season 4 reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession Season 4 will be available to stream from March 26. Check out the rest of our coverage here.