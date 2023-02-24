Succession showrunner confirms Season 4 will be the show’s last

Succession creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong has confirmed in a recent interview that Season 4 will bring the show to an end.

Armstrong spoke to The New Yorker about why he believed announcing the final season was right as a viewer.

“I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, “Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.” I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

He then elaborated on how he came to his decision, coming forward and asking other writers on the show their thoughts about the show’s final seasons.

“I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Succession took the HBO platform by storm on its release back in June of 2018. The show has gained massive popularity and acclaim over its lifespan, gaining several awards and nominations such as Emmys and Golden Globes.

HBO Succession has received many awards throughout its history.

However, Armstrong wasn’t fully certain that the fourth season would be its final one, stating that he liked to be flexible whilst in the writing room. However, after finishing the writing and moving on to filming, Armstrong knew it was the right time.

“I went into the writing room for Season 4 sort of saying, “I think this is what we’re doing, but let’s also keep it open.” I like operating the writing room by coming in with a sort of proposition, and then being genuinely open to alternative ways of going. And the decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, “I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.” Because I didn’t want to bullshit them, either.”

Succession’s final season will air on March 26, 2023.