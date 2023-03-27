Succession Season 4: Who will succeed Logan Roy?

Succession Season 4 will fulfill the promise of its title: someone will “win” and succeed Logan Roy – the question is, who will it be? Let’s go full f*cking beast.

At the heart of HBO’s endgame-ticking drama, between all of its financial deal-making, political faux pas, searing insults that’d leave a normal person winded, and mortifying Boar on the Floor grovelling, Succession is one thing: a rat race.

The show’s story orbits Waystar Royco CEO Logan Roy: a cantankerous old man, the most ruthless businessman in America, and an abusive, devoted father to four power-hungry children trying to slit his throat one second and cozying up the next.

Article continues after ad

Unlike The Rock’s broken pledge, the hierarchy of the Succession is about to change. So, let’s weigh up the potential candidates for the Waystar throne – if there’s even a company left to run.

Contents

Who will succeed Logan Roy in Succession?

Everyone wants a slice of the Waystar pie, but Logan Roy has been nothing but a tease throughout Succession. He was meant to retire and hand the reins to Kendall, but he didn’t. He manipulates Roman to no end. Shiv was once offered the top job, but her own hubris and Logan’s wobbling got in the way.

In an interview with The New Yorker, showrunner Jesse Armstrong said: “There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.”

Article continues after ad

Following the first episode of Season 4, we’ve looked over the long list of ascendants-in-waiting and ranked them from least to most likely. “It’s war, f*ck off!”

Logan Roy

HBO

Kendall once said “the dinosaur is having one last roar at the meteor before it wipes him out” – but what if Logan somehow avoids annihilation at remains atop his prized throne?

He won’t. He can’t. His continual victories make for great drama, but to end the show where we started is almost the definition of an anti-climax. Season 4 opens with him pottering around his home, both resentful of his kids and deeply missing them. He’s in the best position he’s ever been, having secured a massive sale to GoJo, but something’s missing. “Nothing tastes as good as it used to, does it?” he says.

Article continues after ad

He may reconcile with his children and hand the reins to them, or perhaps his redemption will come in death. Either way, he’s going down this season, one way or another.

Lukas Matsson

HBO

Lukas Matsson urinated on his phone while it tried to load a Waystar website just to prove how dreadful it was. His zen, no-bullsh*t attitude charmed Logan into selling to GoJo, paving the way for him to become the top dog.

Here’s the problem with that: he’s a true outsider, coming into the show beyond its halfway point. If anything, he’s a secondary antagonist to the Roys: a superior, modern-day businessman with no blood in the game. How and when he’s unseated remains to be seen, but don’t bank on him as your winner.

Article continues after ad

Gerri Kellman

HBO

Gerri isn’t the dark horse of Succession – she’s the best choice. She served as interim CEO while Logan was ill, and did a bloody good job. She doesn’t scare people into respecting her, instead carefully cultivating her position and carrying out her duties loyally and effectively. In the Season 3 finale, she told a tearful Roman as he sought her support: “How does it serve my interests?”

Yet, lest we forget, Logan has since discovered her not-so-mutual, icky dynamic with his youngest son, and her relationship with the boss seems a little frostier in the Season 4 premiere. She’ll throw some heavy hits before the end, but that’s about it.

Article continues after ad

Shiv Roy

HBO

Shiv is a politically-savvy straight-shooter with more palatable values, while also having her dad’s mercilessness in her genes when needed. Surely, considering all of her brothers’ issues, she’s the natural successor?

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That’d be all fine and well if she didn’t already bungle her shot at CEO amid the cruise line debacle (aka, systematic abuse, rape, and obfuscation). She’s his favorite, but she may not have the poise to go all the way, especially when her marriage with Tom is turning to ash.

Tom Wambsgans

HBO

The insidious fan favorite of Succession, Tom Wambsgans plays dirty, talks dirty, and clinically navigates Waystar’s world to his benefit. In Season 3, he pulled off one of the greatest double-crosses in the history of television, fortifying his position as an ally of Logan and making him an obvious contender.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s a worry that pervades the first episode of Season 4: when his marriage to Shiv falls through, will Logan still make room for him, or is he just happy to keep him around as his only connection to his daughter? We won’t be surprised if he rules the roost with Greg by his side, but he seems destined for downfall after such a betrayal.

Roman Roy

HBO

Season 1 Roman Roy vs Season 4 Roman Roy are very different people. At the start, he was needy, dim-witted, and outrageous, not to mention how he spearheaded a disastrous missile launch. Now, he’s all grown up and, by his own claim, the “best businessman in America.”

Article continues after ad

While Kendall and Shiv are hellbent on satiating their appetite for revenge, Roman seems more interested in pursuing actual work, whether it’s an entirely new venture or – as the trailer reveals – teaming up with his dad again. His acumen could be the strongest of the three, if he weren’t so volatile.

Kendall Roy

HBO

Oh, Kendall. Logan’s “number one boy” and the bearer of 1,000 burdens, whether it’s the guilt of being involved in a man’s death, his divorce, substance abuse, or staging multiple revolutions against his dad only to be punted to the lowest rung of the ladder. His fragility has been constantly exploited.

Article continues after ad

If he stages a comeback, it’ll be the closest thing to a classic happy ending for Succession: the prodigal son overcoming his evil father once and for all, finally armed with the spunk and moxie – and three supportive siblings, hopefully – to be the leader he’s always wanted to be.

Greg Hirsch

HBO

The people’s champion, the hero we need and deserve: Greg Hirsch, aka Cousin Greg, could and should succeed Logan Roy, establishing a new line of succession away from the rot of the current family tree.

When he was first introduced, he was a bumbling, lurking, lanky target for mockery from the Roys, but his intentions were honest: he wanted to get a stable job from his great-uncle and work his way up.

Article continues after ad

And then he met Tom, the Nero to his Sporus. They’re close friends, but Greg’s been watching closer than Tom gives him credit for; for example, in Season 1, he blackmailed Kendall over the cruise line scandal.

He has one advantage over Tom: he’s actual family, as he’s the son of Logan’s estranged brother Ewan… who could also leave his estate to Greg in his will if he kicks the bucket, giving him a controlling stake in Waystar. He’d be the best of both worlds: a decent person with a knack for survival and playing the long game.

Article continues after ad

Succession Season 4 Episode 1 is streaming on HBO and Sky now. Episode 2 will be available to watch on April 2 in the US and April 3 in the UK. Check out the rest of our coverage here.