Some Succession fans may be wondering: will there be a Succession Season 4 Episode 11, or has the series come to a close?

In our review of the newest episode, we called it “heart-throttling, somber, infuriating, and thrilling from start to finish, echoing the view of the show as a whole. Who knows if anything will be able to succeed it.”

The latest episode follows Kendall, Roman, and Shiv as they try to shore up their opposing interests on the eve of the Waystar board meeting that’ll decide the fate of the company: will the GoJo deal go through, or will the Swede leave America empty-handed?

While it was pretty conclusive, there’ll be some viewers out there wondering when Episode 11 of Succession Season 4 be released. So, here’s your answer.

Where is Succession Season 4 Episode 11?

Succession Season 4 Episode 11 will never be released, because it doesn’t exist – sorry.

We’ve got extra bad news: with the latest episode, showrunner Jesse Armstrong has closed the book Succession. This was the last season, so we’re all being forced to part ways with the Roys (we can always visit them in a binge from time to time).

Speaking to Variety about the events of the finale, Armstrong said: “I thought about all their stories. You know, they don’t end. They will carry on. But it’s sort of where this show loses interest in them because they’ve lost what they wanted, which was to succeed — which, you know, was this prize that their father held out.”

You can find out more about the chances of a Succession Season 5 here and check out our other coverage below:

