How many episodes in Succession Season 4 are there? HBO release schedule

How many episodes are there in Succession Season 4? HBO’s award-winning show is coming to an end, so here’s your guide to the episodes and release schedule for the final season.

Prepare to go full f*cking beast, because HBO’s most dysfunctional, despicable family is about to return. Unfortunately, it’s bittersweet – Succession Season 4 will be last, closing the chapter on an incredible era of television.

Who will succeed Logan Roy? Will Waystar Royco go through with the sale to GoJo? Will Logan reconcile with his children? Will Tom and Greg reign above the bodies left in the wake of their ascent?

Whatever happens, we’ll all be glued to our screens for weeks to come – so, here’s how many episodes you can expect from Succession Season 4.

How many episodes in Succession Season 4?

Succession Season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes on HBO, Sky Atlantic, and other regional providers.

Much like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, Succession is a weekly show, so don’t look forward to binging the whole thing in one weekend sitting.

Succession Season 4 release schedule

As for the release schedule, here’s when you can watch each new episode of Succession Season 4 (if you’re outside the US, it may air the next day):

Episode 1: Sunday, March 26

Episode 2: Sunday, April 2

Episode 3: Sunday, April 9

Episode 4: Sunday, April 16

Episode 5: Sunday, April 23

Episode 6: Sunday, April 30

Episode 7: Sunday, May 7

Episode 8: Sunday, May 14

Episode 9: Sunday, May 21

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer.

“The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Succession Season 4 premieres on HBO on March 26. Find out more here.