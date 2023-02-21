Jeremy Strong says Succession Season 4 may be the final season

If it is to be said, so it be, so it is: Succession Season 4 could be the end of the award-winning show, according to Jeremy Strong.

Succession will return to our screens with its fourth season in March, primed to start unpacking the bombshell betrayal in the Season 3 finale in the midst of another Roy civil war.

Jesse Armstrong’s HBO drama has gone from strength to strength across its acclaimed run, winning back-to-back Emmys and achieving record-high ratings by the end of its previous season.

Well, prepare to go full f*cking beast, because Logan Roy’s number one boy has some bad news: Season 4 may be the show’s last.

Succession Season 4 could be the last

In a new cover profile for GQ, Jeremy Strong – who plays Kendall Roy – spoke about Succession’s fourth season and teased that it may be the end of the show as we know it.

The article notes that Strong “returned to set in January to film the final two episodes of the new season, which could be the final two episodes, period.”

The actor also told the outlet that saying goodbye to Kendall would “feel like a death”, but he’s envious of his peers’ “freedom to just shoot yourself out of some different cannons. Sometimes Kendall feels like the same cannon over and over again.”

“When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?’ that I don’t have the answer to,” he added.

As for how things will go for Kendall in the upcoming season, Strong tried to avoid what he could. “I have a broad-strokes sense of things. But this season, I didn’t want to know more,” he said.

“What I can say is I’m on the rack… I feel a sense of really wanting to, now that we’re at the one-yard line, finish this season and possibly the show, in a way that delivers a real payload of what this journey has been.”

Succession Season 4 will premiere on March 26, 2023. Find out more here.