Every country singer in the Yellowstone cast: Songs, characters & more

When it comes to the Yellowstone cast, you’re just as likely to find country singers and superstars as you would real-life cowboys.

The Yellowstone soundtrack already does most of the heavy lifting when it comes to ensuring Taylor Sheridan’s ranch-based drama is about as country as it gets. But some of those stars also appear on screen, playing everything from Duttons to ranch hands.

From Luke Grimes to Tim McGraw, you’ll find both rising stars of the genre and legendary musicians side by side.

For a full breakdown of every country star who plays a role in Yellowstone (big and small), read on.

Kevin Costner

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: ‘The Killer’, ‘Heaven’s Gate’, ‘Dark Thoughts Ride’, ‘We Don’t Run’, ‘You Won’t See It Coming’

Plays: John Dutton

If you thought Kevin Costner was simply a proprietor of Western movies, think again. He’s actually the lead of a group called Kevin Costner & Modern West, a country-rock band that has multiple songs featured in the show’s soundtrack. But Costner (until now) was also the head honcho of the Dutton ranch, playing the family patriarch and cattle tycoon John Dutton.

Now, you probably wouldn’t catch John dead picking up a guitar and strumming a tune, but Costner’s been in the country music game since 2008. They even have an album titled ‘Tales from Yellowstone’. You won’t be seeing Costner in Season 5 Part 2, but here’s hoping for another single on the soundtrack.

Luke Grimes

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: ‘No Horse to Ride’

Plays: Kayce Dutton

The beautiful sad-eyed son known as Kayce Dutton is played by Luke Grimes, who released his first self-titled debut album in 2024. His song “No Horse to Ride” was used in Season 5 Part 1.

Grimes still has yet to release other music, but has teased that there will be more on the way. He said in 2024 [via Holler]: “I filmed a movie and a season of television this year, so it’s been a busy year, and now the tour is coming up. It’s just finding the time.

“But I don’t think [new music] will be that far off. I think I’ll probably get back in the studio early next year, and then hopefully get it out pretty quick. I don’t think it’ll be too long at all.”

Ryan Bingham

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: ‘Sunrise’, ‘All Choked Up Again’, ‘Wolves’, ‘My Diamond Is Too Rough’, ‘Bread & Water’, ‘The Weary Kind’, ‘Tell My Mother I Miss Her So’, ‘Snake Eyes’, ‘The Other Side’, ‘Wishing Well’, ‘Take It Easy Mama’, ‘The Poet’, ‘Hallelujah’, ‘Nobody Knows My Trouble’

Plays: Walker

Ryan Bingham far and away gets the most singles featured in the show’s soundtrack. But that’s probably down to the fact that his character, Walker, is a guitar-wielding crooner who doesn’t hesitate in breaking out some tunes in the bunkhouse.

His music doesn’t always get a warm welcome. For instance, Lloyd smashed his guitar to pieces in a rage in Season 4 Episode 7. However, all was made right when the older ranch hand traded in one of his prized belt buckles to get Walker a new instrument.

Lainey Wilson

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: ‘Workin’ Overtime’, ‘Straight Up Sideways’, ‘Small Town Girl’, ‘Smell Like Smoke’, ‘New Friends’, ‘Hold My Halo’, ‘Watermelon Moonshine’

Plays: Abby

As one of the most popular country recording artists right now, Taylor Sheridan was thinking smart when he brought Lainey Wilson into the show as on-screen entertainer Abby.

Hired to perrform at an event at the Dutton ranch, Abby caught the eye of charming ranch hand Ryan. Although the two might not get much screen time together in Season 5 Part 2 (Ryan was on his way to Texas, after all) an open casting call revealed she’ll be back.

Prior to her on-screen appearance, Wilson’s music also featured in the soundtrack.

Tim McGraw

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: ‘The Cowboy In Me’

Plays: James Dutton (1883)

Stepping back in time to the Yellowstone prequel 1883, noted country legend Tim McGraw played James Dutton. He was the first Dutton to break ground on what we now know to be the Yellowstone ranch, but he only got there through literal blood, sweat, and tears.

Eagle-eyed fans will also remember he appears in flashbacks during the main series, and eagle-eared listeners will have caught his song ‘The Cowboy In Me’ in Season 4 Episode 7. McGraw has sold over 80 million records, meaning he’s one of the best-selling artists of all time and easily the most famous famous out of Yellowstone’s country singers.

Faith Hill

Paramount

Songs in Yellowstone: None

Plays: Margaret Dutton (1883)

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are married in real life, which made them the perfect power couple to play Margaret and James Dutton. Margaret struggles to keep her children safe and under control while the Duttons travel from Texas to Montana in 1883, but her powerful will and sense of self ultimately helps keep the family together.

Although she’s not featured in the Yellowstone soundtrack, Faith Hill is one of the most successful country artists ever, with almost 50 million albums sold. You’ve almost definitely heard her song ‘This Kiss’, in which she gave us the incredible lyrics: “It’s centrifugal motion, it’s perpetual bliss.”

Keep your eyes peeled for more country singers in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 when it drops on November 10!

