Kevin Costner western Horizon will debut in Cannes

Kevin Costner has revealed premiere plans for his new western Horizon, An American Saga, stating: “I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure.”

Anticipation is sky-high for Kevin Costner’s new western, with Horizon, An American Saga years in the making, and causing well-publicized disruption to Yellowstone’s final season.

But now we are just weeks away from the film’s debut, which will happen on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the Cannes Film Festival.

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film Horizon, An American Saga in this year’s selection,” Costner said in a statement. “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette.

“I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come. Horizon, An American Saga is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

When does Horizon go on general release?

Regular audiences will then be able to see the movie on June 28, 2024, when it goes on general release in the US. This will be quickly followed by a sequel that’s set to hit screens on August 16.

Costner co-writes, directs, and stars in the period piece, which spans the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, and “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won — and lost — through the blood, sweat, and tears of many.”

The star-studded cast also features Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Danny Huston, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Kathleen Quinlan, Jeff Fahey, Tom Everett, and Giovanni Ribisi.

