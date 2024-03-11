In The Walking Dead Universe, no show comes closer to the original series than its first spinoff – here’s how to watch Fear the Walking Dead on streaming services and outside the US.

Back when The Walking Dead was proving itself to be one of the fiercest TV shows around, a new spinoff was born. It marked the beginning of what would become a wide-reaching franchise based on the popular comic books, and to this day remains the favorite of many.

The Walking Dead steamed ahead, soon joined by Fear the Walking Dead. The first spinoff of many, it initially began as a prequel series. As the seasons went on, it eventually caught up to the mainline show, intersecting timelines and characters.

Following a blended family trying to survive the ongoing zombie apocalypse, FTWD was a moody, slower take on the walker-verse. If you’re looking to expand your knowledge of the franchise, here’s how to watch Fear the Walking Dead.

How to watch and stream Fear the Walking Dead

The best and easiest way to watch Fear the Walking Dead is on AMC+, where you can stream all episodes, or you can rent or buy every season on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

If you have an Amazon Prime Video account, you can sign up for AMC+ via this platform for easy viewing. AMC+ is also where you can catch the likes of Tales of the Walking Dead and The Ones Who Live, so it’s well worth signing up.

Alternatively, if you’re outside the US and don’t have access to AMC+ in your territory, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered below.

How to watch and stream Fear the Walking Dead outside the US

If you’re based outside the US, you can use a VPN (such as ExpressVPN) to access AMC+ and watch Fear the Walking Dead in your territory.

ExpressVPN is the ideal way to watch The Walking Dead Universe in its entirety no matter where you are, since you can access content in more than 90 countries. And it’s easy to get going – just sign up to ExpressVPN with the link below and follow the steps.

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any US location and either log in to AMC+ or create an account

Watch and enjoy

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.