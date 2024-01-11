The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live cast list – All actors & characters

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live has a star-studded cast confirmed for the new spin-off series, so here are all the actors and characters we know will appear in the show.

While the main flagship The Walking Dead series may have finally ended in 2022 after a ten-year run, the franchise is expanding and growing bigger than ever.

With two spin-off shows releasing in 2023 and now, the hotly anticipated return of Rick Grimes set to take place in TWD: The Ones Who Live series, fans of the zombie series are in for a treat.

The Ones Who Live will focus mainly on Rick Grimes and Michonne, two of the most beloved and long-standing characters from the original series. Based on the brand new trailer that just dropped, the show will explore Rick’s disappearance as well as focus on Michonne’s journey to finding her husband after years apart.

However, the new show will also be introducing many new faces and characters to the family. With that being said, here is a full list of all the characters and actors set to star in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Contents:

Rick Grimes: Andrew Lincoln

AMC Rick Grimes is back in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

When TWD first began, Rick was the leader, hero, and protagonist of the story. Played by British actor Andrew Lincoln, who many will recognize from Love Actually, Rick became the heart and soul of the show.

After leaving the series to spend time with his family, Lincoln is back as Rick once again for The Ones Who Live.

Michonne Grimes: Danai Gurira

AMC Michonne is also back for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

While Danai Guirira may have found fame through her role as Michonne, the actor has gone on to star in other major franchises such as Black Panther and the greater MCU.

Similarly to Rick, Michonne exited the main The Walking Dead franchise but will also be back as she looks to reunite with Rick and find her family once again.

Pearl Thorne: Lesley-Ann Brandt

AMC Pearl is a new character joining The Walking Dead family

Pearl Thorne is a new character and an antagonist of The Ones Who Live and will be someone Rick encounters during his time with the military group the Civic Republic.

Throne is played by Lesley-Ann Brandt a South African actress best known for the role of Mazikeen on the television series Lucifer.

Jadis: Pollyanna McIntosh

AMC Jadis returns to The Walking Dead after disappearing during the flagship show

Pollyanna McIntosh is once again back as the mysterious figure Jadis. Jadis was first introduced in The Walking Dead flagship series and has always been connected to Rick and his disappearance.

As such, it is great to see McIntosh back and fans are excited to see how she fits into the story this time around.

Major General Beale: Terry O’Quinn

AMC The Civic Republic will have a big role to play in The Ones Who Live

Major General Beale is a new character in The Walking Dead franchise and will serve as one of the leaders of the CR.

Actor Terry O’Quinn will be taking on the role of Beale, who is best known for his Primetime Emmy Award-winning performance of John Locke on the TV series Lost.

Nat: Matthew August Jeffers

AMC Nat will appear as a companion to Michonne throughout The Ones Who Live

Nat is yet another new character who will seemingly appear alongside Michonne on her journey to find Rick throughout The Ones Who Live.

Nat will be played by Matthew August Jeffers, who appeared on the TV show New Amsterdam from 2018 to 2023.

And there you have it folks! The full list of confirmed actors set to star in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

Be sure to check back in with this page as we update it with more names, actors, and details for the show.