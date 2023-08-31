How to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the latest spinoff in the franchise, is nearly here – so, here’s how to watch it with a VPN and where it’s available to stream.

In 2010, Rick Grimes woke up from a coma and wandered into a deserted Atlanta, only to be attacked by flesh-eating zombies. This was the beginning of The Walking Dead, one of the most-watched shows of the 2010s.

The flagship series reached its end in November last year, but the franchise is far from dead: Fear the Walking Dead is due to come to a close later this year, and the cache of post-finale spinoffs kicked off with Dead City, following Maggie and Negan in post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Soon, everyone’s fan-favorite character will return to our screens as finds himself in France and tries to make his way back home. So, here’s how you can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (perhaps even for free, with the help of a VPN) and where you can stream it.

How to watch and stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon with a VPN

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will air on AMC in the US and stream on AMC+ from September 10, 2023.

If you’re outside the US and want to access AMC+, there’s a simple solution: use a VPN. Here’s what you need to do:

Install a secure and reliable VPN (like ExpressVPN) on your device Connect your VPN to a server in the US Head over to AMC+ Enjoy watching The Walking Dead: Dead City

No streaming or broadcast releases have been announced for the UK, Canada, or other countries in Europe, but fans in Australia will be able to watch it via Stan.

In New Zealand, it’s set to drop on TVNZ+, which means you could stream it for free with a VPN – however, this hasn’t been confirmed.

Best VPN to watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

ExpressVPN is the best VPN if you want to watch the new Walking Dead spinoff – or any show, for that matter.

It has super-fast servers, secure connections free from throttling, and seamless integration with Windows and OS operating systems, as well as PlayStation and Xbox. You can also access content in more than 90 countries, and don’t worry about security: ExpressVPN is fortified with strong encryption, so you won’t be tracked by your internet service provider.

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). With a 30-day money-back guarantee, you can watch Crunchyroll risk-free.

You can find out more about The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon here.

