How to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – is it streaming?

The highly anticipated D&D movie, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is about to drop – here’s how to watch it and what time it’ll be releasing.

The popularity of Dungeons & Dragons is only increasing after the success of the Critical Role TV show, Legend of Vox Machina, and the impact Stranger Things has had on the tabletop roleplaying game. Now, in 2023, many can argue that the game is more popular than ever, with thousands of players joining the fray.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a testament to such popularity, introducing more to the fantastic realm of D&D and allowing previous players to revel in their favorite locations, monsters, and classes on the big screen.

So, ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releasing, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and when it comes out.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will premiere in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Currently, there is no word regarding whether Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be coming to any particular streaming service, but the fact that it was released by Paramount Pictures tells us it could come to Paramount+ at some point in the future.

What’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a comedy action film set in the world of the TTRPG, Dungeons & Dragons.

Inside this world, a group of thieves attempts to locate an object that could prove life-changing to the group. However, upon searching for this object, they find out that there are problems far larger than their original goal and more is at stake than previously acknowledged.

The film’s all about the relationship between the group, the dangers around them, and the journey each character has to go through to accept themselves for who they are.

Check out the trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves below:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves arrives in theaters on March 31. Find out more about the film’s characters here and learn all about Dungeons & Dragons here.