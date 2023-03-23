MTG spoilers: D&D Honor Among Thieves Secret Lair cards leak

The latest Dungeons & Dragons movie has an upcoming tie-in with MTG and it seems to have leaked in a Facebook ad.
Wizards of the Coast are on some kind of tie-in roll with Magic: The Gathering recently. Not only have they seen massive success with the upcoming The Lord of the Rings set, but are now linking their two top franchises together once again.
Spotted in a Singaporean Facebook advert, the recent Dungeons & Dragons movie is getting some Secret Lair Magic cards. They all feature the actors from the film, including Chris Pine as Edgin the Bard.
The cards are all entirely unique, similar to how The Walking Dead cards were in 2019. This caused a backlash, but Wizards has pledged to ensure that these limited, mechanically unique cards are reprinted in Magic flavor in the future.
However, we’re still waiting on The Walking Dead cards to get a proper MTG makeover and the only way to acquire them right now is second-hand.
MTG spoilers: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cards
Each of the Honor Among Thieves cards features the main characters of the movie, and mechanics from across Magic’s history. This includes rolling a d20 from the D&D set, Adventures in Forgotten Realms, and Goad from Conspiracy (2016).
D&D: Honor Among Thieves cards coming to MTG
You’ll find the following in the Secret Lair drop:
|Card
|Effects and abilities
|Edgin, Larcenous Lutenist
|Each nonland card in your hand without foretell has foretell. Its foretell cost is equal to its mana cost reduced by 2Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, goad target creature an opponent controls
|Doric, Nature’s Warden
|VigilanceWhen Doric enters the battlefield, search your library for a Forest card, put it onto the battlefield tapped, then shuffleWhenever Doric attacks, you may pay 1G. If you do, transform her.
|Doric, Owlbear Avenger
|Vigilance, trampleWhen this creature transforms into Owlbear Avenger, other legendary creatures you control get +2/+2 and gain trample until end of turnAt the beginning of your upkeep, transform Doric
|Holga, Relentless Rager
|HasteHolga must be blocked if ableWhenever Holga attacks, each creature you control attacking a player gets +1/+0 until end of turn for each creature that player controls
|Forge, Neverwinter Charlatan
|MenaceWard – Sacrifice a creatureForge gets +2/+0 for each treasure you controlWhenever one or more players sacrifice one or more creatures, you create a tapped Treasure token. This ability triggers only once each turn
|Simon, Wild Magic Sorcerer
|Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell with mana value 3 or greater, roll a d20:1-9: Each player draws a card10-19: You draw a card20: Copy that spell. You may choose new targets for the copy
|Xenk, Paladin Unbroken
|Double StrikeAuras you control have exalted
The Dungeons & Dragons movie has been received rather well, with our own review calling it “a charismatic joyride for all D&D fans”. All we’re excited about is having Hugh Grant on a MTG card.
There’s no word when the Secret Lair drop is coming, but it’s assumed it’d be sooner than later.
