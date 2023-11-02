How to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures FAST channel

A twenty-four-hour D&D streaming channel is on the way, as Hasbro has announced that Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures is launching in November.

Dungeons & Dragons 5E has exploded in popularity during the 5E era, thanks in no small part to shows like Critical Role. Seeing how professionals play the game allows fans to experience D&D in its best form, encouraging them to try it out.

To this end, Hasbro is launching Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures, a FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel. This channel will have content running all day, so TTRPG fans can tune in anytime and find someone slinging dice or discussing the intricacies of the D&D multiverse.

Not only will Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures feature existing D&D shows, but it’s also adding new programming made specifically for the channel, including the first-ever D&D-themed cooking show.

When does Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures launch?

Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures launches on November 13. There will be a preview week filled with legacy content that begins on November 8.

Where to watch Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures

When the channel goes live, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures can be found on Amazon Freevee and Plex. Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures will be available on more platforms in the future. Check out the channel’s official Instagram page for updates.

What shows will be on Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures

The legacy content will include the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons animated series and Rivals of Waterdeep, High Rollers, DesiQuest, and more. Three new shows have been confirmed for Dungeons: Adventures: Adventures so far:

Heroes’ Feast – Mondays & Wednesdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific

– Mondays & Wednesdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific Encounter Party – Tuesdays & Fridays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific

– Tuesdays & Fridays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! – Thursdays & Saturdays at 9 PM Eastern & Pacific

Heroes’ Feast is a cooking show that uses receipts from the D&D cooking book of the same name. Encounter Party is a twenty-two-episode RPG session set in the city of Baldur’s Gate and Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill! is a celebrity D&D game featuring stars like Deborah Ann Woll, Patton Oswalt, Will Wheaton, and Seth Green.