How long is Dune 2? Epic runtime explained

Dune 2 is one of the most successful films of the year thus far. It’s also one of the longest – so here’s how that epic runtime compares with previous Dunes.

Dune: Part Two released to rave reviews, and promptly dominated at the global box office. The movie made $46 million domestically in its second week, from 4,074 screens.

That brings the movie’s gross to $157 million in the United States, while globally, Dune 2 has now earned a whopping $367 million.

That’s in spite of the movie’s run-time, which means cinemas can put on fewer screenings per day. Here’s all the details…

How long is Dune 2? Runtime explained

Dune Part Two is 2-hours and 47-minutes long. Which is a whopping 167 minutes.

That run time is in spite of the fact that director Denis Villeneuve split Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel into two parts. The first movie – Dune Part One – clocked in at 155-minutes.

Meaning both films are longer than David Lynch’s 1984 effort to cram the entire book into one feature, with his movie tapping out at 137-minutes.



This is how the Dune adaptations compare:

Dune (1984): 137 minutes

Dune Part One: 155 minutes

Dune Part Two: 167 minutes

Dune Part Two is also Denis Villeneuve’s longest film to date – here’s how it compares with his previous US features:

Prisoners: 153 minutes

Enemy: 90 minutes

Sicario: 121 minutes

Arrival: 126 minutes

Blade Runner 2047: 163 minutes

Dune Part One: 155 minutes

Dune Part Two: 167 minutes

An interesting point of comparison is James Cameron’s aforementioned Avatar movies, the first of which was 162 minutes, while sequel Avatar: The Way of Water was 192 minutes. Meaning these sci-fi epics are definitely getting longer.

Dune: Part Two is in cinemas now – you can read more about the movie via the below articles:

