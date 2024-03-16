What’s the best way to watch Dune 2? IMAX & PLF explained

Dune 2 is the biggest sci-fi film of 2024, but what’s the best way to watch Denis Villeneuve’s magnificent sequel? Here’s everything you need to know about catching it in IMAX and PLF.

Fans of spice have been waiting for the arrival of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi sequel for a long time. After a delayed release and incredible reviews, loyal devotees to House Atreides have already flocked in waves to their local theaters.

But when it comes to Dune 2, there’s the question of how to watch it. As fans know, the biggest draw of the franchise is the spectacular world-building and the unparalleled visuals. As such, everyone wants to know how to watch Dune 2 for optimum results.

If you’re hoping to catch the next best Timothée Chalamet movie in the best format possible, here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the best way to watch Dune 2?

According to Denis Villeneuve himself, the best way to watch Dune 2 is in “IMAX or the [Dolby Atmos], because of the precision of their immersive systems.“

“The sound was made for Dolby Atmos and IMAX. It was constructed for those systems,” he told Screen Crush.

Some consider Dolby Atmos theaters to have superior sound compared the average IMAX screen. It all boils down to preference, but if you’re in it for Hans Zimmer’s score and the chair-shaking audio, then you might prefer Dolby. If you’re a cinematography obsessive, then IMAX is likely better. Consider an IMAX viewing the Water of Life in this instance!

There’s also a chance to catch Dune 2 in IMAX 70mm release. The film itself was shot on digital, but if you’re looking for a richer visual experience, then the 70mm release would be the way to go. (Many movie-goers consider IMAX 70mm the top-tier choice among formats.)

As Villeneuve said: “So as much as I worked very hard on the digital version to be perfect, I will say that it’s quite moving to see the 70mm prints and IMAX prints.”

How to watch Dune 2 in IMAX 70mm

According to IMAX, only nine theaters in the US are showing Dune 2 in IMAX 70mm. Check out the full list below:

United States:

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, AZ

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX – San Francisco, CA

Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum & IMAX – Irvine, CA

TCL Chinese Theatres IMAX – Hollywood, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX – Universal City, CA

IMAX, Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis, IN

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX – New York, NY

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – King of Prussia, PA

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, TN

Canada:

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX – Ontario, Canada

United Kingdom:

BFI IMAX, British Film Institute – London, UK

Australia:

IMAX, Melbourne Museum – Melbourne, Australia

Watching Dune 2 in IMAX explained

Dune 2 was shot in IMAX format, so it would make sense that the director recommends the film be seen that way for the most immersive experience possible.

The term IMAX comes from “maximum image”, which includes bigger screens and enhanced sound for an experience on a greater scale. When it comes to expansive, visually-dense movies like Dune 2, IMAX is usually best.

Format-wise, Dune 2 isn’t completely consistent. In the first movie, the format alternated between 2.35:1 aspect ratio for interior shots and IMAX for exterior. Since Dune 2 mostly takes place in the desert, IMAX was used across the entire production. However, the aspect ratio does alternate between 1.43:1 and 1.90:1 to recreate the same effect.

Of course, this all means nothing to those who don’t have an interest or preference for aspect ratios. But for those who are looking to watch the movie as creatively intended, then you’d need to do so on an IMAX screen.

Watching Dune 2 in PLF explained

PLF stands for “premium large format”, and covers IMAX, some Dolby screens, and other specific formats like Cineworld’s Superscreen and Screen X.

“Premium large format” essentially covers any large-format screen for enhanced experiences. PLF screens are typically larger than usual theater screen sizes, and can go as large as 80 feet. They can also include IMAX screens, which have different aspect ratios.

The projectors used in PLF screens are higher resolution and have enhanced brightness and contrast, as well as more immersive sound systems (including Dolby and IMAX).

Overall, it would be better to watch Dune 2 on any PLF screen rather than in a standard movie theater. The large-scale battle sequences and incredible other-worldly locations deserve a premium screening. Whether that’s Dolby or IMAX, you’re still getting an immersive and worthy viewing experience compared to a standard format.

