With Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 arriving on Netflix soon, you might be wondering: has the The Big Bang Theory prequel series been cancelled? Here’s what you need to know.

Following the unprecedented success of Suits after it dropped on Netflix, we can expect the same level of binge-watching to ensue when Young Sheldon’s first five seasons arrive on the streamer on Friday, November 24.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro originally for CBS, the Big Bang Theory spinoff takes place in the late 1980s, delving into Sheldon’s (Iain Armitage) unique challenges growing up as a socially awkward genius within a family and community that often finds him out of place.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it’s had a successful run, has Young Sheldon been cancelled? Read on to find out.

Has Young Sheldon been cancelled?

Yes, Young Sheldon will be coming to a close with Season 7, which is due to premiere on February 15, 2024.

CBS confirmed the news that the sitcom had been cancelled on 14 November, concluding with the seventh and final chapter, which will consist of 14 episodes.

Rather than any controversy, the real reason Young Sheldon is ending is because the story has come to a natural close. As outlined by Deadline, Season 7 is also the last in a three-year renewal confirmed in 2021.

Article continues after ad

Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement: “As a prequel to one of the biggest comedies, Young Sheldon proved lightning can strike twice.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It set itself apart with a remarkable cast that felt like a family from the first moment we saw them on screen and brought characters to life with unique heartfelt stories that drew audiences in from the start.”

She continued: “We extend a sincere thank you to executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro and Steve Holland and the entire writing and producing teams for six wonderful seasons.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@iain

“We look forward to seeing their final season unfold and giving it a proper sendoff with the best episodes yet for their fans to enjoy.”

The day after the news broke, Sheldon star Armitage took to Instagram to share some fond memories of working on the show.

Article continues after ad

Alongside a throwback photo of him with co-stars Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan, he wrote: “In case you wondered, I love my family. There’s about 200 more people who make @youngsheldoncbs happen and I’m grateful for each of them.

Article continues after ad

“We will make the best 7th season we can possibly make – and behind the scenes there will be lots of laughter and lots of tears because I love all of these people so much.”

Young Sheldon Seasons 1-5 arrive on Netflix US on November 24, and you can check out more of our coverage below: