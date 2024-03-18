And so, the end is near but let’s try not to think about that. Here’s everything you need to know about what year Young Sheldon started.

Young Sheldon has come a long way, and The Big Bang Theory prequel’s final episodes are here.

There were plenty of theories concerning what fans might see unfold in Young Sheldon Season 7, alongside the news that the Sheldon-verse isn’t completely vanishing, after all.

Before fans need to mourn what once was, what year did Young Sheldon start? Here’s what you need to know.

What year did Young Sheldon start?

The first season of Young Sheldon itself aired in 2017, but the prequel is set in 1989.

In the pilot episode, Sheldon is nine years old, starting his first day at high school in the ninth grade. Georgie is 14 years old and is actually in ninth grade too.

Meanwhile, Missy is also nine but isn’t considered the “genius” that Sheldon is. Mary and George are also introduced in the pilot episode, alongside the famous Cooper family dinners.

As Young Sheldon continues, it charts Sheldon’s young life through the 1990s, resulting in the final installment Season 7 being set between 1993 and 1994. The prequel comedy series is already riddled with timeline loops and inaccuracies.

“The timeline does have issues, especially since I saw The Big Bang Theory season 1 again,” one user posted on Reddit. In the episode where Sheldon gets the flu he mentions to Penny when he was 15, he and his mother flew to Heidelberg Germany where he was a guest professor. Mary had to fly back because the house moved from his cider blocks due to a tornado. If you direct this back to Young Sheldon you spot the anomaly here.

George should’ve been dead already since he died when Sheldon was 14. Instead of their house, it’s Meemaw’s house that is destroyed. And Sheldon went to Germany to spruce up his resumé, not being a guest professor. And there are many more inconsistencies.”

“Sheldon was born in 1980. Season 6 ended with Sheldon being 13. The events in TBBT happened roughly when they aired. TBBT began in September 2007, so YS is approximately 14 years from the start of TBBT,” another clarified.

