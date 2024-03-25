Invincible fans think they know how Episode 7 will end

Invincible Season 2 Episode 7 is coming this week — and fans think they already know how it’ll end. “Welcome home, Mark Grayson.”

The first two episodes of Invincible Season 2 Part 2 have remained surprisingly unconcerned with two of the biggest threats in Mark’s life: the Viltrumites who wish to cull Earth and force it under the empire’s rule, and Angstrom Levy, still hopping in and out of multiverses in pursuit of revenge.

In the post-credits scene of Episode 6, we saw Levy being fitted for a new suit before returning to Chicago — our Chicago, indicating some sort of face-off is imminent.

With Episode 7 marking the penultimate installment of the second season, fans are already suspecting we’ll see the start of an iconic sequence from the comics. Likely spoilers to follow…

On the show’s subreddit, u/OCGamerboy posted an image of Levy sitting next to Debbie on a bed as she’s crying and holding Oliver. “Welcome home, Mark Grayson. I’m impressed. You made good time,” the villain says.

At this point in the comics, Levy holds Mark’s mother and brother hostage while he torments him by flinging him in and out of alternate universes (including Marvel and DC, where he meets Spider-Man and Batman). Levy hurts Debbie, and when Mark gets his hands on him… let’s just say, it doesn’t end well.

“Calling it now; this where Episode 7 is going to end,” the user wrote, and others agree. “It probably is gonna center around Mark and Eve interactions and at the end he’s gonna come home to this,” one replied.

“In any case it feels more like a cliffhanger for [Episode 7.] It still leaves us in suspense, but the wait isn’t big enough for us to expect a lot from it,” another wrote.

Others aren’t so sure. “I feel like they’ll need to have this mid-episode, so there’s enough room for Mark’s falling out with Cecil in the finale. The latter kind of has to happen by the end if we’re gonna be getting the blue suit that the title card’s hinting at,” one suggested.

“I think it needs to happen at least mid-Episode 7, so all of Episode 8 can be the wrap of and set up for the next major arc, and of course, the blue suit,” another wrote.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-6 are streaming now. Find out more about its voice cast, its soundtrack, and if Invincible is considered an anime.