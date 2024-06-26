A Quiet Place: Day One runtime explained — How long is the new movie?

Here’s what you need to know about A Quiet Place: Day One’s runtime, including how it compares to other films in the franchise.

A Quiet Place: Day One takes a step back in time to before we met the Abbott family. This time, audiences are thrown into the chaos of New York City, watching one of the busiest cities in the world get torn apart by aliens. (Wouldn’t be the the first time.)

While the horror movie franchise is already in full swing, some might want to know just what they’re in for when it comes to this Quiet Place prequel. Here’s the lowdown on the new movie‘s runtime.

How long is A Quiet Place: Day One?

A Quiet Place: Day One is 99 minutes long or one hour and thirty-nine minutes. That’s nice and short compared to some of the other big movies coming out these days, and thankfully, there’ll be little need for a bathroom break with this prequel.

All-in-all, A Quiet Place is a pretty quick franchise in terms of runtime, with Day One being the longest runtime for any of the movies in the series to date.

To compare, 2018’s A Quiet Place was one hour and thirty minutes long, while 2020’s A Quiet Place Part II was one hour and thirty-seven minutes long. Ultimately, there’s not much difference between the movies.

If the franchise continues to grow, it’s possible that A Quiet Place Part III might even beat out Day One as the longest movie when that eventually arrives on screens.

