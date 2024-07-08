House of the Dragon Season 2 just exposed the Greens’ biggest weakness

House of the Dragon Season 2 just exposed Team Greens’ biggest weakness, which could hurt their cause in the long run.

The ongoing conflict between the Greens and Blacks reached another boiling point during House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4.

With another notable death under their belt, Team Green will be riding high on the support of the citizens of King’s Landing.

However, their upcoming victory lap, seen in Episode 5’s trailer, has exposed their biggest weakness: they don’t respect their house’s dragons.

At the beginning of the trailer, the Kingsguard is parading the severed head of Rhaenys Targaryen’s dragon Meleys, both killed by Vhagar and Aemond in Episode 4.

Article continues after ad

This is an unprecedented moment, as, up until the Greens’ rule, dragons were seen as vital members of House Targaryen.

No other king, not even Maegor The Cruel, went so far as to disrespect any dragon, which only highlights the brutality of the Greens’ decision to cut off Meleys’ head.

Article continues after ad

After Old Valyria fell, the only dragonriders left in the world were Targaryens. The connection between the family and their dragons is so powerful many believe they were born with actual dragon blood running through their veins.

Though not every family member is a dragonrider, House Targaryen always held their fierce fire-breathing pets in high regard.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, the Greens seem to have zero respect for the sanctity of the dragons’ dignity. Although Aemond and Aegon have been shown to have extremely close bonds with Vhagar and Sunfrye, respectively, that mutual respect doesn’t seem to translate to anyone’s dragons.

The act of showcasing Meleys in such a vulnerable way could potentially backfire on the Greens as one fan explained, “Doing this with a dragon when dragons are the biggest strength of House Targaryen goes to show stupid their team is. It’s basically telling others that their dragons aren’t invincible and neither are they.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Team Green has put a giant target on their backs. The common folk could take Meleys’ death as a sign that their dragons aren’t as big of a threat as they perceived them to be and rise up against any cruel treatment from the crown without fear.

For more, check out our guide to the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule and the five creepy Westeros mysteries too dark for House of the Dragon. You can keep up to date with the TV shows streaming in July.