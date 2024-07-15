House of the Dragon features a ton of dragons with different personalities, but Silverwing has always been a mystery to viewers. So, here’s a guide to all of her riders.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has cemented the Targaryen house’s use of dragons like Vhagar as the ultimate threat.

Both Team Green and Team Black have various fire-breathing beasts within their grasps, but there are a few unclaimed dragons currently living on Dragonstone, including Silverwing.

But who was Silverwing’s first rider, and who will be her rider in House of the Dragon? Here’s everything we know.

Who was Silverwing’s first rider?

Silverwing’s first rider was Alysanne Targaryen.

Silverwing hatched from an egg placed in Alysanne Targaryen’s cradle. However, the mighty dragon enacted some duties before becoming her official companion.

She helped burn the funeral pyre of King Aenys I Targaryen along with the dragons Quicksilver and Vermithor.

After being held hostage by Dowager Queen Visenya Targaryen, Alysanne was finally about to claim Silverwing and become her rider.

Alysanne used Silverwing to help secure her brother, Jaehaerys I Targaryen‘s, position on the Iron Throne. She continued to be by the dragon’s side until her death almost 30 years before the Dance of the Dragons.

Who will ride Silverwing in House of the Dragon?

Ulf the White will ride Silverwing in House of the Dragon.

Ulf the White was first introduced in passing during House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 as a bastard of Valyrian descent.

Rhaenyra and her Team Black faction need Ulf’s loyalty in the upcoming war as the Valyrian is one of their dragonseeds, also known as someone with dragon blood who is eligible to claim a dragon.

Ulf and his fellow dragonseeds — Hugh Hammer, Nettles, and Adam of Hull — fought beside Jacaerys in the Battle of the Gullet.

However, after they helped fight in the First Battle of Tumbleton, Ulf and Hugh Hammer both defected to the Greens, earning them the nickname The Betrayers.

Ulf went on to become a bit of a tyrant, assaulting the maidens in the land and feeding anyone he didn’t like to Silverwing.

Finally, Ulf met his end after the Second Battle of Tumbleton when he drank poisoned wine gifted to him by Ser Hobert Hightower.

Does Silverwing die in House of the Dragon?

Silverwing does not die during the events of House of the Dragon.

Silverwing became riderless after Ulf the White’s death during the Targaryen civil war. However, Lord Unwin Peake did offer a substantial reward to anyone who could claim the fiery monster, but no one was up for the task.

The beast was one of four dragons who managed to stay alive during the Dance of the Dragons. The other three were The Cannibal, Sheepstealer, and Morning.

Silverwing chose to live out the rest of her life in a lair on a small island in the Red Lake. The dragon was proposed to be King Aegon III Targaryen’s newest companion, but the king did not want to venture out to the Reach to claim her, so she was left alone until her death.

For more, keep up to date with the House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and check out our guides on Alyssa Targaryen, Alys Rivers, and Larys Strong.