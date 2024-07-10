House of the Dragon: How does Vhagar die?

House of the Dragon features plenty of ferocious dragons, but the one who stands out the most is Vhagar. She’s the biggest, baddest dragon in Westeros, but how does she meet her maker?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 4 saw Aemond Targaryen’s fierce dragon Vhagar at full power as she took down Rhaenys and Meleys.

This wasn’t the first time Vhagar was part of a notable death in the show, as Aemond also put her to work in murdering Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys during a fight in House of the Dragon Season 1.

Because of these events, Vhagar is now seen as basically untouchable, so many viewers are wondering if and how she will eventually die.

How does Vhagar die in the books?

In Fire and Blood, Vhagar dies during the Battle Above the Gods Eye.

After Rhaenyra captured King’s Landing towards the end of the Dance of the Dragons, Aegon, Aemond, and Criston Cole were left without a home base.

Because of this, Aemond and Vhagar took to raiding the households of Rhaenyra’s supporters across the Riverlands.

Daemon did not stand for this disrespect so he and a new dragonrider named Nettles hunt Aemond down to stop him. After he continued to evade them, Daemon commanded Nettles to flee and sent out a message to his nephew to meet him at Harrenhal for one final battle.

The Rogue Prince waited 14 days for Aemond before his nephew showed up with his lover, Harrenhal’s witch Alys Rivers.

The pair exchanged heated words before mounting Vhagar and Caraxes respectively and taking to the sky to fight.

Both dragons fought valiantly, but the battle between Daemon and Aemond ended after Caraxes latched onto Vhagar’s neck while the larger dragon ripped out his stomach.

Their wounds were bad enough that it caused the duo to plummet into the Gods Eye lake, killing both them and their riders in one fell swoop.

Has Vhagar died in House of the Dragon yet?

No, Vhagar has not died in House of the Dragon yet.

As of this moment, Vhagar is a bit too big to fail as she is currently the largest and most dangerous dragon of all.

The Greens currently see the beast as their ultimate weapon. Many have tried, but no one can take her down, so it doesn’t seem like she’ll die any time soon.

However, as the Battle of the Gods Eye is one of the most significant moments in the Dance of the Dragons, fans should expect to see Vhagar meet her end in a future season.

