House of the Dragon’s most terrifying dragon will never be ridden

House of the Dragon may feature a ton of ferocious dragons along with their human companions, but its most terrifying beast will never have a rider.

The Targaryen civil war is currently underway in House of the Dragon Season 2 as both factions continue to hinder one another using their vast armies and dangerous dragons.

From Vhagar to Caraxes, each side has a bunch of horrifying beasts that seem almost unstoppable thanks to their unlimited firepower.

However, amongst the Targaryens’ claimed dragons is a small group that currently has no riders, though Rhaenyra is trying to change that going into Episode 6. But, The Cannibal, the most terrifying dragon in the hoard, will never be ridden.

The Cannibal is one of six unclaimed dragons, along with Vermithor, Silverwing, Seasmoke, Grey Ghost, and Sheepstealer.

While the majority of this group will find riders in dragonseeds such as Hugh Hammer and Ulf the White, The Cannibal will not be as lucky.

For one, he, Sheepstealer, and Grey Ghost are considered wild dragons as they have never had a human rider before.

The trio were born during Jaehaerys I Targaryen‘s reign, with The Cannibal being the oldest. While they’re all wild animals, The Cannibal is seen as the most dangerous of the bunch due to his unusual appetite.

He received his name from the smallfolk of Dragonstone due to his predilection for eating dead dragons, newborn dragons, and dragon eggs.

Despite this trait, during the Dance of the Dragons, many bastards with Targaryen blood tried to claim The Cannibal when Jacaerys Velaryon called for the wild dragons to be tamed.

However, no one was ever successful in riding The Cannibal, and he ended up living out the remainder of his life on Dragonstone as one of the four fiery beasts who survived the conflict.

