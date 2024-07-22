House of the Dragon is bringing back the Greens’ most important character

House of the Dragon Season 2 will finally bring back the most essential member of the Greens just in time for the finale.

The Targaryen civil war hasn’t been going well for Team Green, as Aegon is still on the brink of death and Season 2 Episode 6 saw Alicent being dismissed from her position on the small council.

While there isn’t one concrete reason why the royal family is suffering from a ton of losses, it could be argued that their bad luck began when one of their strongest players was dismissed from the show.

Thankfully, their luck could turn around in the season’s final two episodes as Otto Hightower will return to King’s Landing.

HBO

Despite serving as hand to two Targaryen kings for over 30 years, Otto was removed from his position by his grandson Aegon.

The two men clashed over how to handle the fallout of Blood and Cheese‘s murder of Aegon and Helaena’s son Jaehaerys.

While Otto wanted Aegon to handle the tragedy as a political chess move, the young king went rogue and had tens of men murdered without consulting his hand.

The pair got into a heated argument, which prompted Aegon to fire his grandfather and replace him with Criston Cole.

Otto was then sent back to Oldtown where he was supposed to remain with House Hightower, but Aemond, who is now acting as prince regent, called on him to return to the capitol towards the end of Episode 6.

Unlike his brother, Aemond recognizes the value of Otto’s experience as a hand and wants to secure his loyalty once again before vultures like Larys Strong try to swoop in to take over the position.

Fans are beyond excited to see their favorite Hightower return as one showcased on X/Twitter, “Aemond has done exactly one thing right and that’s SENDING WORD TO OTTO F**KING HIGHTOWER TO BE HAND OF THE KING FOR THE FOURTH F**KING TIME LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOO.”

A second added “Otto Hightower becoming the Batman of scheming civil servants is not a twist I expected. With this much clamor for his return, it’s like he’s gonna show up with the Infinity Stones.”

