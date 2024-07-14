House of the Dragon hides a dragon that could finally defeat the Green’s colossal and deadly threat, Vhagar.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues to show how dragons like Vhagar are the biggest threat in the Targaryen civil war.

Between Lucerys’ death in Season 1 and Rhaenys’ death in Season 2 Episode 4, the Targaryens’ fiery beasts seem unstoppable, especially on the Greens’ side.

However, Team Black has a trick up its sleeve. They’re currently hiding a dragon that’s even more dangerous and deadly than any beast the Greens have, and his name is Vermithor.

Article continues after ad

Vermithor was first introduced at the end of Season 1 when Daemon Targaryen found him underneath the halls of Dragonstone.

When he arrived, Daemon sang a certain song to wake Vermithor from his slumber. Now, he is roaming free in the caverns of Dragonstone.

The beast was first ridden by King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, and after his death, he remained riderless and made a home on permanent home on the island.

Article continues after ad

Although Vhagar is still larger in size, Vermithor is considered the biggest threat to the Greens’ army of dragons.

Article continues after ad

Along with Vermithor, there are currently five other riderless dragons on Dragonstone: Seasmoke, Silverwing, Sheepstealer, Cannibal, and Grey Ghost.

Without getting into spoilers, each beast has a significant role in the Dance of the Dragons, and Vermithor is set to be the biggest wild card of all.

For more, check out our guide to everything George R.R. Martin has said about House of the Dragon Season 2. You can also read more about why the most emotional deaths won’t be the Targaryens and how we’re still waiting on one of Fire & Blood’s coolest characters.