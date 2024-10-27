Venom 3 box office explained: How much has The Last Dance made?

Venom 3 is the grand finale for this part of the Sony Spider-Man Universe, but the The Last Dance’s box office proves that this franchise should have ended long ago.

As Eddie Brock and Venom say their goodbyes, Venom: The Last Dance brings out the big guns. Knull, the Xenophage, and Rex Strickland are all introduced in this part of the story, leaving behind the possibility for more new movies in the future.

But so far, The Last Dance’s box office numbers have proven that not every move has paid off.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Venom 3 box office, including how it compares to the other movies.

Venom 3 box office gross

At the domestic box office, Venom 3 is predicted to make $52 million during opening weekend across 4,131 theaters.

Initially, it was expected to make $65 million, so the newest Sony/Marvel movie is down $13 million. On opening day it made $22 million, the lowest of the trilogy.

Theories suggest that part of the failure to smash into the box office is due to the World Series games between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, which kicked off on Venom 3’s opening day.

There’s still the overseas box office to take into account, which is still expected to come in at $180 million total. So far, Venom 3 has earned $50.8 million in overseas markets through Friday.

The movie had a budget of $120 million.

How does The Last Dance compare to the other movies?

The Last Dance is the lowest-grossing installment in the Venom trilogy so far at the domestic box office, with Venom opening to $80.2 million and Let There Be Carnage opening to $90 million.

That means The Last Dance’s opening weekend is almost half of what Let There Be Carnage made in 2021. This also makes it the lowest-earning Venom movie so far.

Sony Pictures Releasing

However, compared to the rest of 2024’s superhero fare, Venom 3 takes second place. Deadpool & Wolverine is the highest-grossing by a mile, but Venom: The Last Dance still overtook the other offerings: Madame Web ($17.6m), The Crow ($4.6m), and Joker: Folie à Deux ($40m).

