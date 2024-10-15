Joker 2 set to be the biggest box office flop of 2024

Joker 2 was one of the most eagerly anticipated blockbusters of 2024, but now Folie à Deux is shaping up to be a box office disaster, losing more money than any other movie this year.

There have been multiple major flops over the last 10 months. Spy comedy Argylle kicked off the year grossing $96 million from an estimated $200 million budget. While Kevin Costner western Horizon made $38 million from a $50 million outlay.

Borderlands was the disaster of the summer, with the video game adaptation grossing $33 million from a $120 million budget. Indeed Deadline estimated the movie would ultimately lose Lionsgate between $20 million and $30 million.

But that’s nothing compared to what Joker Folie à Deux is currently costing Warner Bros., which is doubly shocking when compared to the business its predecessor did.

The first Joker movie was a moneymaking juggernaut, grossing more than $1 billion from a $70 million budget when it hit screens in 2019. Making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, until Deadpool & Wolverine overtook the Clown Prince of Crime this summer.

Joker 2 is a very different story. Reviews were mostly negative. Then opening weekend grosses were far below Joker 1. Before it pretty much dropped off a cliff, with Terrifier 3 ousting Folie à Deux from the top spot in week two.

The movie has now made $165 million worldwide, but Variety claims the sequel needs to gross $450 million to break even, which clearly won’t happen, with the film’s digital release now set for October 29.

The same outlet quotes insiders and executives who believe Joker 2 will lose the studio “at least $150 million to $200 million in its theatrical run.”

Warner Bros. has rebuked these numbers, with studio sources claiming the break-even number is closer to $375 million, and a spokesperson writing in a statement:

“Any estimates suggested by anonymous ‘insiders’ or ‘rival executives’ are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact. The film continues to play in theatrical release, included with this week’s opening in China, and will continue to earn revenue throughout its home viewing and ancillary run.”

Either way, Joker: Folie à Deux is a box office disaster that’s losing the studio a lot of money.

