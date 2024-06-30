Inside Out 2 shatters Pixar records with staggering box office earnings

Inside Out 2 just achieved a huge feat when it comes to the 2024 box office and set a new record for Pixar films as a whole.

A sequel nine years in the making, Inside Out 2 re-introduced audiences to the complex emotions living inside of Riley’s head.

Although the movie has only been out for less than a month, Inside Out 2 just gained the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2024, as it surpassed $1 billion at the box office.

Pixar’s latest project is the first movie to cross the billion dollar threshold since Greta Gerwig’s Barbie debuted in July 2023.

The only two movies that came close to Inside Out 2’s earnings was Dune 2 ($711 million) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($567 million).

Article continues after ad

Not only did Inside Out 2 smash 2024 box office records, but it’s also the first project from the studio to achieve this record in a short amount of time.

Article continues after ad

While other modern Pixar films like Finding Dory, The Incredibles 2, and Toy Story 4 also earned a billion dollars, they did so over their movie’s entire theater lifetime which usually lasted several months.

Thanks to its audience, Inside Out 2 has proved Pixar’s sequel fears are overblown. Going by box office numbers, fans are still craving movies that feature characters they’ve grown attached to.

Because the movie blew its box office expectations out of the water, there’s a good chance Pixar and Disney will green light a third Inside Out movie.

Article continues after ad

Amy Poehler, Joy’s voice actor, has a bunch of ideas ready if a third movie is confirmed. She told Yahoo UK, “[a third movie] could be as simple as we meet Riley when she’s graduating high school. Or she’s having her first experience of romantic love. I mean anything I can think of Pixar would think of a much better, more creative version.

Article continues after ad

“But yes, it would be amazing to keep following her and, in a way, keep tracking us [emotions] because that’s really what we’re doing.”

Inside Out 2 is in theaters now. You can also find other new movies coming to cinemas next month, as well as new movies on streaming.