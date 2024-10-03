Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack: All artists and songs

Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack: All artists and songsNetflix
Fancy some belting tunes to go along with your endearing romance? Go on then. The Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack is here, and it’s not playing around.
There are plenty of valid reasons to be excited about Heartstopper Season 3. The cast is sensational, the storylines are bound to make you cry, and Netflix gives us all the episodes in one go.
But what about the tunes? We might be concentrating on what’s happening on screen, but what we can hear is just as vital in terms of storytelling.
Even if you haven’t read our review yet (please do), rest assured that Heartstopper Season 3 fully lives up to expectations – here’s the soundtrack that makes it 10/10.
Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack & songs
MUNA, Troye Sivan, and Olivia Rodrigo lead the Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack, accompanied by hits from Tom Odell, Birdy, and Griff.
As expected, Season 3 has a cracking cross-section of queer anthems from the last few years, featuring MUNA, Troye Sivan, Baby Queen, and Romy.
We’ve also got some heavy hitters from mainstream pop, led by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. If you’re looking for something you haven’t heard before, up-and-coming artists like Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, and Nell Mescal – yes, related to Paul – are all included.
There are also some potential Easter eggs here. It goes without saying that the Heartstopper soundtrack will match up to what’s happening on screen, but there’s a few clever references here.
Take Episode 8, which features ‘Joe’ by Josef as one of its leading tracks. Who could that remind us of?
Episode 1 soundtrack: ‘Love’
- ‘The Way Things Go’ by Beabadoobee
- ‘It’s Euphoric’ by Georgia
- ‘Paradise Calling’ by Birdy
- ‘Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted’ by Max Bennett Kelly
- ‘A Letter to Myself at 17’ by Baby Queen
- ‘Duet’ by Frankie Cosmos
- ‘Best Day of My Life’ by Tom Odell
Episode 2 soundtrack: ‘Home’
- ‘**It Gets Better (Live @ Middle Farm)’ by Martin Luke Brown
- ‘I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)’ by Rachel Chinouriri
- ‘Shell’ by Ethan Tasch
- ‘Vertigo’ by Griff
- ‘My Vine’ by Wasia Project
Episode 3 soundtrack: ‘Talk’
- ‘Car Park’ by Nieve Ella
- ‘Pretty Boy’ by LÉON
- ‘Genesis’ by Grimes
- ‘One That Got Away’ by MUNA
Episode 4 soundtrack: ‘Journey’
- ‘I Spend Too Much Time in My Room’ by The Band Camino
- ‘Black Friday’ by Tom Odell
- ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish
- ‘Wish on an Eyelash’ by Mallrat
- ‘Serotonin’ by Angie McMahon
Episode 5 soundtrack: ‘Winter’
- ‘That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!’ by Sufjan Stevens
- ‘Are You OK?’ by Wasuremono
- ‘Bruises Off the Peach’ by Ryan Beatty
- ‘So Clear’ by Miya Folick
- ‘Enjoy Your Life’ by Romy
- ‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan
- ‘Loveher’ by Romy
- ‘In My Head’ by Nell Mescal
Episode 6 soundtrack: ‘Body’
- ‘I Used to Be Fun’ by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
- ‘Just Stay for Once’ by Imani Graham
- ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘A Running Start’ by Sufjan Stevens
Episode 7 soundtrack: ‘Together’
- ‘Dive’ by Olivia Dean
- ‘Heartbreaker’ by Birdy
- ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ by Thomas Headon
- ‘Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat’ by Del Water Gap
Episode 8 soundtrack: ‘Apart’
- ‘Love You’ by Flowerovlove
- ‘Right There for Now’ by Bakar
- ‘Close One’ by Fizz
- ‘Joe’ by Joesef
- ‘A Good Thing’ by Claud
- ‘The Outsiders’ by Max Bennett Kelly
- ‘Million Little Reasons’ by Oscar Lang
