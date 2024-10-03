Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack: All artists and songs

Fancy some belting tunes to go along with your endearing romance? Go on then. The Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack is here, and it’s not playing around.

There are plenty of valid reasons to be excited about Heartstopper Season 3. The cast is sensational, the storylines are bound to make you cry, and Netflix gives us all the episodes in one go.

But what about the tunes? We might be concentrating on what’s happening on screen, but what we can hear is just as vital in terms of storytelling.

Article continues after ad

Even if you haven’t read our review yet (please do), rest assured that Heartstopper Season 3 fully lives up to expectations – here’s the soundtrack that makes it 10/10.

Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack & songs

MUNA, Troye Sivan, and Olivia Rodrigo lead the Heartstopper Season 3 soundtrack, accompanied by hits from Tom Odell, Birdy, and Griff.

Netflix

As expected, Season 3 has a cracking cross-section of queer anthems from the last few years, featuring MUNA, Troye Sivan, Baby Queen, and Romy.

Article continues after ad

We’ve also got some heavy hitters from mainstream pop, led by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. If you’re looking for something you haven’t heard before, up-and-coming artists like Olivia Dean, Rachel Chinouriri, and Nell Mescal – yes, related to Paul – are all included.

Article continues after ad

There are also some potential Easter eggs here. It goes without saying that the Heartstopper soundtrack will match up to what’s happening on screen, but there’s a few clever references here.

Take Episode 8, which features ‘Joe’ by Josef as one of its leading tracks. Who could that remind us of?

Episode 1 soundtrack: ‘Love’

‘The Way Things Go’ by Beabadoobee

by Beabadoobee ‘It’s Euphoric’ by Georgia

by Georgia ‘Paradise Calling’ by Birdy

by Birdy ‘Happy, Healthy, Well-Adjusted’ by Max Bennett Kelly

by Max Bennett Kelly ‘A Letter to Myself at 17’ by Baby Queen

by Baby Queen ‘Duet’ by Frankie Cosmos

‘Best Day of My Life’ by Tom Odell

Episode 2 soundtrack: ‘Home’

‘**It Gets Better (Live @ Middle Farm)’ by Martin Luke Brown

‘I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying)’ by Rachel Chinouriri

by Rachel Chinouriri ‘Shell’ by Ethan Tasch

by Ethan Tasch ‘Vertigo’ by Griff

by Griff ‘My Vine’ by Wasia Project

Episode 3 soundtrack: ‘Talk’

‘Car Park’ by Nieve Ella

by Nieve Ella ‘Pretty Boy’ by LÉON

by LÉON ‘Genesis’ by Grimes

by Grimes ‘One That Got Away’ by MUNA

Episode 4 soundtrack: ‘Journey’

‘I Spend Too Much Time in My Room’ by The Band Camino

by The Band Camino ‘Black Friday’ by Tom Odell

by Tom Odell ‘Blue’ by Billie Eilish

‘Wish on an Eyelash’ by Mallrat

by Mallrat ‘Serotonin’ by Angie McMahon

Netflix

Episode 5 soundtrack: ‘Winter’

‘That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!’ by Sufjan Stevens

by Sufjan Stevens ‘Are You OK?’ by Wasuremono

by Wasuremono ‘Bruises Off the Peach’ by Ryan Beatty

by Ryan Beatty ‘So Clear’ by Miya Folick

by Miya Folick ‘Enjoy Your Life’ by Romy

by Romy ‘Rush’ by Troye Sivan

by Troye Sivan ‘Loveher’ by Romy

by Romy ‘In My Head’ by Nell Mescal

Episode 6 soundtrack: ‘Body’

‘I Used to Be Fun’ by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

by Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers ‘Just Stay for Once’ by Imani Graham

by Imani Graham ‘good 4 u’ by Olivia Rodrigo

by Olivia Rodrigo ‘A Running Start’ by Sufjan Stevens

Episode 7 soundtrack: ‘Together’

‘Dive’ by Olivia Dean

by Olivia Dean ‘Heartbreaker’ by Birdy

by Birdy ‘The Most Beautiful Thing’ by Thomas Headon

by Thomas Headon ‘Ode to a Conversation Stuck in Your Throat’ by Del Water Gap

Episode 8 soundtrack: ‘Apart’

‘Love You’ by Flowerovlove

by Flowerovlove ‘Right There for Now’ by Bakar

‘Close One’ by Fizz

by Fizz ‘Joe’ by Joesef

by Joesef ‘A Good Thing’ by Claud

by Claud ‘The Outsiders’ by Max Bennett Kelly

by Max Bennett Kelly ‘Million Little Reasons’ by Oscar Lang

Heartstopper Season 3 is available on Netflix now. In the meantime, check out our Season 3 review, who Oliver Spring is, and why Ben isn’t in new episodes.

Article continues after ad

You can also find Netflix updates with Virgin River Season 6 and Stranger Things Season 5, alongside more TV shows streaming this month.