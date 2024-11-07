Who’s on the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack? Artists, tracks & score explained

Arcane Season 2 is nearly here, and in line with one of League of Legends’ greatest traditions, it has a killer soundtrack and score filled with eclectic original songs by a diverse range of artists – from Ashnikko to Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Music has always been a huge part of the League of Legends gaming universe, with Riot Games consistently using powerful and immersive soundtracks to enhance gameplay and storytelling.

Riot’s commitment to music is most apparent in its League of Legends Worlds, having partnered with well-known artists like Imagine Dragons and Lil Nas X, and collaborated with K-pop artists to form virtual groups such as K/DA and True Damage.

So, when the first chapter of Arcane dropped on Netflix, it came as no surprise that its original score and soundtrack played a significant role. And you can expect plenty more where that came from with Arcane Season 2.

Who’s on the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack?

There are 22 original songs on the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack, a majority of them new from various artists and genres. You can check out the full list below:

‘Heavy is the Crown’ – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong ‘I Can’t Hear It Now’ – Freya Ridings ‘Sucker’ – Marcus King ‘Renegade (We Never Run)’ – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari, Jarina De Marco ‘Hellfire’ – Fever 333 ‘To Ashes and Blood’ – Woodkid ‘Paint the Town Blue’ – Ashnikko ‘Remember Me (Intro)’ – d4vd ‘Remember Me’ – d4vd ‘这样很好 (Isha’s Song)’ – Eason Chan ‘Cocktail Molotov’ – ZAND ‘What Have They Done to Us’ – Mako, Grey ‘Rebel Heart’ – Djerv ‘The Beast’ – Misha Mansoor ‘Spin the Wheel’ – Mick Wingert ‘Ma Meilleure Ennemie’ – Stromae, Pomme ‘Fantastic’ – King Princess ‘The Line’ – Twenty One Pilots ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’ – Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Come Play’ – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello ‘Wasteland’ – Royal & the Serpent ‘Enemy with JID (Opening Title version)’ – Imagine Dragons, JID

Up until now, Eason Chan’s ‘Isha’s Song’ was simply listed as ‘Track 10’, leading to plenty of speculation that its title contained a spoiler. However, on November 7, Riot Games released the video and title, showing Jinx with the new character who’s been referred to as “Baby Jinx.”

The video has left Arcane fans feeling emotional, with one writing on Reddit, “MV made me cry a little. I really liked the song and the video is very touching. What do you think about these shots with Jinx and Isha. New Jinx’s friend, sister?”

Another replied, “God, it’s enough to make me cry. It’s so sweet seeing Jinx and this little girl together, with Jinx smiling and seeming genuinely happy. I hope that, through Isha (or whatever her name turns out to be), Jinx is able to find love for herself, especially her younger self.”

Arcane Season 2 score explained

As for the background music to support the show’s atmosphere and tone, the Arcane Season 2 score is composed by Alex Seaver and Alexander Temple, the same composers who worked on the Season 1 score.

Seaver, better known by his stage name Mako, is a music producer and DJ from LA who executive produced the show’s soundtrack too. Temple goes by Scherzophrenia, and has been a Riot Games composer since 2014.

How to listen to the soundtrack

The Arcane Season 2 soundtrack will be released on November 23, 2024, the same day the third and final act of the series drops on Netflix. Right now, it’s available for pre-save on all the usual music streaming services, including Spotify, Apple, Amazon, and YouTube.

Arcane Official Store

If physical media is more your thing, you can pre-order vinyl or CD copies from the official Arcane merch store. The vinyl comes in two versions: the standard LP or the exclusive yellow and blue edition. Both variants and the CD will be shipping from December 6, 2024.

Arcane Season 1 soundtrack explained

As said, the soundtrack for the first chapter of Arcane was equally as eclectic, featuring genres that ranged from rock and pop to hip-hop and electronic.

Check out the full list below:

‘Playground’ – Bea Miller ‘Our Love’ – Curtis Harding, Jazmine Sullivan ‘Goodbye’ – Ramsey ‘Dirty Little Animals’ – Bones UK ‘Enemy’ – Imagine Dragons, JID ‘Guns for Hire’ – Woodkid ‘Misfit Toys’ – Pusha T, Mako ‘Dynasties and Dystopia’ – Denzel Curry, Gizzle, Bren Joy ‘Snakes’ – Pvris, Miyavi ‘When Everything Went Wrong’ – Fantastic Negrito ‘What Could Have Been’ – Sting, Ray Chen

You can similarly purchase copies of the album on vinyl via the Arcane merch store or other online outlets.

Arcane Season 2 Part 1 drops on Netflix on November 9. Until then, check out our ranking of the most powerful Arcane characters, why ending it on the second chapter is the right choice, and the ‘Warwick is Vander’ fan theory.