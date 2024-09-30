Ben isn’t in Heartstopper Season 3 for one very simple reason

We’ve already seen the back of the boy who nearly brought down Nick and Charlie’s relationship… but why isn’t Ben in Heartstopper 3?

October means the arrival of one of Netflix’s most anticipated TV shows of the year, Heartstopper Season 3. When we last saw them, the gang were all on the verge of heading to pastures new, with Charlie battling his own journey with an undiagnosed eating disorder.

As for Nick and Charlie, the couple has never been stronger. They’re on the cusp of saying “I love you” for the first time… but it wasn’t always this smooth sailing.

For most of Season 1, fellow schoolmate Ben threatened to mess everything up, but actor Sebastian Croft has disappeared from the Heartstopper cast. You might have missed it, but there is a simple reason why he won’t be back for Season 3.

Ben left Heartstopper before Season 3

Ben won’t be in Heartstopper Season 3 because he made his exit in Season 2. After his manipulative storyline with Charlie in Season 1, he revealed he was moving schools at the end of the year.

Netflix

Ben had his final scene in Season 2, apologizing to Charlie for what had happened the year before. He admits he is “messed up” and isn’t ready to be publicly out like Nick and Charlie are. However, he seems to have come to terms with his own bisexuality.

Instead of accepting the apology, Charlie lists all the ways Ben’s toxic nature has impacted him. “You don’t get to ambush me into forgiving you,” he explains. “I really hope you become a better person so you don’t hurt anyone else. But I don’t want to be there to see that happen.”

Speaking to Netflix, Croft praised his character not having an easy way out of the binge-worthy TV show.

“Alice [Oseman] and I both felt strongly about him not having a redemption arc,” he told Tudum. “It’s a really beautiful way of having these two people who have been through a lot – and Ben’s been horrible to Charlie – to have that conversation and explore it on a deeper level than I felt like we got to do in Season 1.”

Oseman added, “Particularly as the aftershocks of Ben’s manipulation are still causing Charlie pain. Ben can become a better person, but Charlie should not have to witness that, endorse it, or offer any forgiveness. And so he won’t.”

That’s not exactly the final scene, though. As the rest of the gang heads to Elle’s art show, Ben is seen in doodle form being given the chance to walk towards a rainbow – joining the rest – but he walks away from it.

“I really wanted Ben to have a Heartstopper moment in some way,” Croft also said. “I see this beautiful world of Heartstopper and then Ben who can’t be welcomed in… I feel like lots of people would connect with that feeling of being scared to become part of the community and where you fit in.”

What did Ben do to Charlie?

As seen in Season 1, Ben and Charlie used to hook up between classes, leading Charlie to believe the pair would have a serious relationship. Instead, Ben bullied Charlie and threatened to out his relationship with Nick.

Netflix

Before Nick and Charlie begin to build something mutually romantic in Season 2, Charlie is torn between a rock and a hard place in Season 1.

We begin with Charlie and Ben seeing each other between classes, but it’s clear that Ben wants to keep things a secret. Charlie isn’t allowed to make any wrong moves, otherwise Ben will punish him for it. However, it all comes crashing down when Charlie finds out Ben has a girlfriend.

This even goes as far as Ben pinning Charlie against a wall to kiss him without his permission until Nick intervenes.

News of Ben having a girlfriend is a plus side, though. It’s what allows Nick and Charlie’s relationship to properly get off the ground, although Ben has a thing or two to say about it. He hounds the couple in a cinema car park after spotting them holding hands, stating he’d never date anyone as “pathetic” as Charlie.

Enough soon becomes enough for Charlie, who stands up to Ben after beating him in a race on the school sports day.

When Ben threatens to tell everyone about Charlie’s relationship with Nick, Charlie hits back with the same threat about their time together. Ben becomes upset, but Charlie hammers home the fact he wants to be left alone.

Does Ben’s journey differ from the books?

For the most part, Ben’s time in Heartstopper is exactly the same as it is in the original graphic novels. However, there’s one difference – Ben’s story is continued in Oseman’s separate story, Solitaire.

When we meet Ben in Solitaire – which follows Charlie’s sister Tori in her own storyline – he’s between 16-17 years old. He continues his violent streak of behavior by physically assaulting Charlie after believing that he had outed him.

As a result, Nick and several of his friends beat Ben up as an act of revenge. Ben is next seen returning to school with a battered face, looking as though he’s about to cry.

Fans of the new TV show will know none of this happened in the adaptation.

Heartstopper Season 3 is available on the streaming service from October 3. In the meantime, check out the scenes we’re most excited for, the best live-action adaptions, and more TV shows streaming this month.