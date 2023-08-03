Heartstopper Season 2 cast: All actors & characters

Here’s your guide to the full cast and characters in Season 2 of Heartstopper, the LGBTQ+ coming-of-age Netflix series about love and life.

Based on Alice Oseman’s webcomics of the same name, Heartstopper has captured the hearts of Netflix viewers from around the world, centering on the love story between Charlie and Nick, as well as their group of pals as they navigate new relationships and their sexualities.

What’s beautiful about the show is that not only does it stay true to the source material, but it brings the pages to life by utilizing cleverly placed animation such as dancing leaves or butterflies to capture the magic of falling in love.

With Season 2 now available to stream on Netflix, we’ve broken down the cast of Heartstopper, including the actors and the characters they play.

Heartstopper Season 2 cast and characters

Before we get into it, here’s the official synopsis for Heartstopper Season 2: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends.

“With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.”

Charlie: Joe Locke

Netflix

Joe Locke returns as Charlie, whose crush on rugby player Nick was reciprocated in Season 1, with the pair now in a loving relationship. Charlie’s not had the easiest time of it in the past, having been the victim of homophobic bullying at school, which may explain why he’s always saying “sorry” – much to Nick’s dismay.

As per his character description: “In Season 2, Charlie finds out what life looks like with a boyfriend of his own – and the complications that can come from a heady relationship.”

Locke made his acting debut in Heartstopper, a performance which has left him with a legion of fans. He’s also set to appear in Marvel’s upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Nick: Kit Connor

Netflix

Kit Connor is back as Nick, Charlie’s rugby-playing boyfriend who came to terms with his sexuality in Season 1 of Heartstopper. Initially, Nick was seen as one of the lads, but he soon realized who his true friends were when he struck up a relationship with Charlie.

In the second chapter, “Nick must figure out what it means to him to be bisexual as he falls hard for boyfriend Charlie,” and he also “invests in friendships with Charlie’s BFFs, like Tao and Elle – while also trying to maintain his prior athletic connections.”

Connor has appeared in various TV shows and movies, including His Dark Materials, Rocketman, and Ready Player One.

Elle: Yasmin Finney

Netflix

Yasmin Finney reprises her role as Elle, a talented artist who is faced with a difficult decision in Season 2 as she navigates her educational future and her “will they, won’t they” situation with Tao.

Heartstopper is Finney’s first major on-screen role, and she is set to appear in the next season of Doctor Who. She’s also made a name for herself on TikTok, where she’s amassed an impressive 1.7 million followers.

Tao: William Gao

Netflix

William Gao returns to the role of Tao in the Heartstopper Season 2 cast, part of Charlie and co.’s group of close pals and one who’s described as their “token straight friend.” While he tries his best to keep their friendship group the same, his feelings for Elle can’t be ignored.

Heartstopper is Gao’s first major role, and he’s also got a talent for music, having formed a duo with his sister Olivia Hardy called Wasia Project.

Isaac: Tobie Donovan

Netflix

Tobie Donovan plays Isaac, the group’s literature-loving friend who’s pretty much always got his nose in a book. Nonetheless, he’s “always there for his friends and is careful not to take sides when Tao and Charlie butt heads,” but the roles may need to be reversed in Season 2 as he comes to terms with his own sexuality.

This is similarly Donovan’s first acting gig, and he also runs his own YouTube page where he keeps his 200k followers updated on all things Heartstopper.

Tara: Corinna Brown

Netflix

Corinna Brown reprises her role as Tara, who is similar to Nick in that she is seen as a popular classmate – but beneath the surface she is on her own coming out journey. As per her character description: “In Season 2, Tara continues her growing relationship with quippy girlfriend Darcy.”

Alongside her role in the Heartstopper cast, Brown has appeared in My Murder, Daphne, and Doctors.

Darcy: Kizzy Edgell

Netflix

Kizzy Edgell is back as Darcy in the Heartstopper Season 2 cast. As Tara’s girlfriend, she gives off the impression that she doesn’t have a care in the world and is out and proud – but in the second chapter, we learn that it may not be the same at home.

Much like the rest of the young cast, Heartstopper is Edgell’s on-screen debut.

Sarah: Olivia Colman

Netflix

Olivia Colman returns as Sarah, Nick’s loving mom who fully accepts her son for who he is after coming out as bisexual in Season 1. In the follow-up, we’re introduced to the rest of the family, and soon learn she’s got a lot to deal with – though she always has Nick’s back.

Arguably the cast member with the highest profile, Colman won an Oscar for her role in The Favorite. A number of her other acting accolades include The Crown, The Lost Daughter, Secret Invasion, Fleabag, The Lobster, Tyrannosaur, and Peep Show.

Stephane: Thibault De Montalembert

Netflix

Thibault De Montalembert plays Stephane in the Heartstopper Season 2 cast. Stephane is Nick’s “mysterious” French dad, who Nick attempts to reconnect with during his school trip to Paris.

De Montalembert’s acting career dates back to 1987; since then, he’s gone on to star in various films and series, including AKA, All Quiet on the Western Front, The King, Chocolat, The Tunnel, and Call My Agent!

David: Jack Barton

Netflix

Jack Barton plays David, Nick’s homophobic older brother who is bound to stir up trouble when he debuts in Season 2.

Barton’s other acting accolades include The Letter for the King, The Pursuit of Love, and the War of the Worlds series.

Ben: Sebastian Croft

Netflix

Sebastian Croft is back as Ben, Charlie’s former secret boyfriend and another character who is coming to terms with his sexuality. However, unlike his peers, “he takes his insecurities out on others,” and is cruel to Charlie as he tries to conceal his identity to maintain his “popular” image at school.

Croft previously portrayed a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones, and has also starred in Penny Dreadful, Doom Patrol, and Dampyr.

Imogen: Rhea Norwood

Netflix

Rhea Norwood appears once more as Imogen in the Heartstopper Season 2 cast. She attends the Higgs girls’ school and previously had a crush on Nick. “In Season 1, Imogen accepts Nick’s romantic disinterest and they commit to a sweet friendship, which builds in Season 2.”

As well as Heartstopper, Norwood has taken on roles in the TV movie Consent and the short film Kill Them With Kindness.

Sahar: Leila Khan

Netflix

Leila Khan plays Sahar, a new friend of the Higgs/Truham crew who is a delightful addition to the friendship group, and one who has a knack for playing the guitar.

As per Netflix: “Khan won her Season 2 part following a nationwide open casting call in the UK. Heartstopper is her first professional acting role.”

Tori: Jenny Walser

Netflix

Jenny Walser reprises her role as Tori, Charlie’s quirky sister who is always seen sipping on some sort of drink. While she initially seems moody, she is loving and fiercely protective of her brother. “Tori is observant and wants the best for her family.”

Walser’s other acting role was in Call the Midwife.

Mr Ajayi: Fisayo Akinade

Netflix

Fisayo Akinade plays Mr Ajayi, the art teacher at Truham. As a gay man himself, he’s well aware of the impact homophobic bullying can have on a person, and he becomes a true ally to Charlie, allowing him to eat lunch in his classroom. “Ajayi wants the best for Charlie, even if that means getting him to enjoy meals with his own peers.”

Akinade has starred in a number of TV shows and movies, including Fresh Meat, Atlanta, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Isle.

Mr Farouk: Nima Taleghani

Netflix

Nima Taleghani plays Mr Farouk, a no-nonsense Truham teacher who, despite his steely exterior, is tender and kind underneath. Mr Farouk joins Mr Ajayi as they accompany the kids on their school trip to Paris.

Netflix explains that “while Heartstopper is Taleghani’s first Netflix project, he has enjoyed a long theater career.” He appeared in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s The Merry Wives of Windsor, the National Theater Live’s Cyrano de Bergerac, and the Royal Shakespeare Company Live’s Romeo and Juliet.

Harry: Cormac Hyde-Corrin

Netflix

Cormac Hyde-Corrin plays Harry in the Heartstopper Season 2 cast, a true lad and an antagonist who bullies Charlie and uses homophobic words, causing trouble between him and Nick. Will he make amends in Season 2?

Heartstopper is Hyde-Corrin’s first role, although he’s set to appear in the upcoming movie Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix.

James: Bradley Riches

Netflix

Bradley Riches plays James, a Truham student who may or may not be a love interest for Isaac.

Riches joining the Heartstopper Season 2 cast marks his first major acting gig.

Naomi: Bel Priestley

Netflix

Bel Priestley plays Naomi, a new friend of Elle’s who is equally as passionate about art.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about shooting scenes with Yasmin Finney, Priestley – who makes her acting debut in Heartstopper – said: “To film that scene together knowing it’s the first time in the UK where two trans girls have come together was so emotional.”

Coach Singh: Chetna Pandya

Netflix

Chetna Pandya plays Coach Singh, a character who, much like Mr Ajayi, is a kind and supportive teacher who gives advice and a listening ear to Nick.

Pandya’s various acting accolades include Black Mirror, Line of Duty, The Aliens, and Doctors.

That’s everything we know about the full cast and characters in Heartstopper Season 2, which is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read about the ending here, and check out our other Netflix hubs below:

