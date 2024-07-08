Heartstopper Season 3 finally reveals missing character with one key change

Heartstopper Season 3 will feature one major missing character, but their backstory won’t reflect the one shown the original source material.

Heartstopper, Netflix‘s heartwarming YA series, is returning with a third season full of drama, love, and modern day queer kid struggles.

Amongst all the new additions in Season 3, the show will also feature the character of Oliver, a newcomer to the gang who will be a familiar face to those who read the source material.

While Oliver is technically Tori and Charlies’ younger brother in the comics, Season 3’s promotional material has revealed he will be playing the siblings’ cousin.

In the original Heartstopper comics, Oliver is shown to be a sweet, sensible, and empathetic younger brother who slams his siblings for being a bunch of “miserable f*cks” on multiple occasions.

However, despite his love/hate relationship with Charlie, Oliver completely accepts his sexuality with an open heart and expresses a fondness for Charlie’s boyfriend Nick Nelson because of his popularity status as an ace ruby player and gentle heart.

Though Oliver plays a big part in the comics, one popular theory believes he was omitted from the series because Tori and Charlie were already dealing with serious teenage issues when the show began, so there was no room for a younger brother type character.

Though Toni and Charlie won’t be able to bond with their younger brother during their Season 3 antics, Jensen Clayden, who plays Oliver has high hopes for the character going into the new season.

“Oliver Spring will be making a small but festive appearance in Season 3 of Heartstopper as a younger cousin of Tori and Charlie,” Clayden told Tudum. “I’m so excited for the fans of the show to meet this beloved character from the comics!”

