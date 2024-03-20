Heartstopper Season 3 is coming in 2024 — but fans aren’t happy

Heartstopper Season 3 is set to air this year, but there’s a catch — it’s coming back in October, which is much later than anticipated.

Last year, Season 2 aired on August 3, with Season 1 dropping in April 2022. This led early predictions to believe that Heartstopper Season 3 was most likely to come back between these months, with May or June selected as the most likely picks.

However, it seems as though the Heartstopper franchise is following a more seasonal pattern in line with the original graphic novels — Season 1 in spring, Season 2 in summer, and now Season 3 in fall.

There might be a logical reason for the delay, but that doesn’t mean fans are too happy with the news.

“I love Heartstopper but there is no reason for a show with 10 30-minute episodes to take 14 months to release a new season,” one posted on X/Twitter. A second weighed in: “Me finding out the release month for Heartstopper S3 and then realizing it’s 7 months away.”

A third speculated: “FR!! I mean… we got the S3 date on Jan 3rd, I believe, so that’s a month and a half basically before release, whereas Heartstopper is 7 MONTHS away… maybe Heartstopper has been in production for much longer and it’s a finished project now… whereas OBX still has stuff to do.”

Even though Netflix has delivered some bad news in the form of the Heartstopper Season 3 release date, it has teased what’s to come in the form of a brand-new synopsis.

The streaming platform revealed: “This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

“As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties, and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Picking up where Season 2 left off, creator Alice Oseman also told Netflix she “cannot wait” for Season 3 to be released. The team additionally revealed a behind-the-scenes clip from Season 3 filming, which you can check out below:

Catch up with what other TV shows you can stream in the meantime — and not just on Netflix.