Heartstopper’s Kit Connor is rumored to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of the comic’s most bizarre gay heroes.

According to MyTimeToShineHello and The Cosmic Circus, Marvel Studios reportedly want Kit Connor to play Hulkling in MCU.

Hulkling is a Kree/Skrull hybrid with shapeshifting abilities that extend beyond mimicking the Hulk, coupled with superhuman strength. He’s known for his relationship with fellow Young Avenger Wiccan, who’s Scarlet Witch’s son, marking one of the highest-profile LGBT relationships in comic book history.

Connor gained recognition for starring as Nick Nelson in Netflix’s popular teen drama Heartstopper, earning him the inaugural Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Performance.

If he’s confirmed to play Hulkling, the British actor will reunite with his Heartstopper co-star and on-screen love interest Joe Locke, who’s slated to portray Wiccan/Billy Caplan in Agatha All Along.

The upcoming 2024 Disney+ series revolves around the villainous witch Agatha, who finds herself powerless and downtrodden after a mysterious goth teen helps her break free from a twisted spell.

Without her magical powers, Agatha and the Teen form a new coven of witches to face the trials of the legendary Witches’ Road.

While Connor’s casting hasn’t been officially confirmed, many fans were thrilled at the prospect of the openly bisexual actor potentially playing Hulkling and reuniting with Joe Locke.

“Yesss omg him and Joe have amazing chemistry,” one Twitter/X wrote. “If it’s true, it would be interesting to see both Joe and Kit as a couple again, but with opposite personalities,” another commented.

“All I want in life is Joe Locke as Wiccan and Kit Connor as Hulkling,” a third added. “If Marvel gives me that, I won’t ask for anything else. Just need that, and all my dreams will come true.”

