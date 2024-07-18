You can visit the Heartstopper set – but only in 3 locations

Pack your bags, gang: the Heartstopper set is going on tour ahead of Season 3. Trouble is, you can only catch it in three places across the summer.

Netflix is drip-feeding content ahead of Heartstopper Season 3, and the hype is real. Not limiting itself to scene previews and puzzles on the internet, the TV show is taking its marketing to the real world – and you can even pay it a visit.

The streaming service has announced that fans can visit Charlie’s infamous bedroom ahead of the new episodes, and write personal notes about how the show has impacted their life.

Article continues after ad

There’s just one downside… this is an opportunity for UK fans only. The set will be touring the Liverpool, Glasgow, and Brighton Prides this summer from July 20 to August 4.

Netflix

The pop-up is free, so here’s where you can find it:

July 20 – Glasgow – Ross Street, Glasgow G1 5AR

July 27 – Liverpool – Canada Boulevard, Liverpool L3 1DP

August 3 & 4 – Brighton – Preston Park, Brighton BN1 6SD

As well as being an unforgettable experience for fans, the messages will eventually be part of a Heartstopper pride flag, set to be displayed at the Queer Britain museum in central London.

Article continues after ad

Creator Alice Oseman explained, “I’ve heard so many stories about Heartstopper fans saying the series has helped them through pivotal moments in their personal lives, like coming out to family and friends.

Article continues after ad

“As the characters in the series are growing up, so are their stories, and Season 3 will see them having to support each other through difficult moments.

“I’m thrilled that fans’ personal stories will now be immortalized in this piece of artwork. We’ve also got some fun stuff to show you at the Pride pop-ups this summer!”

The “fun stuff” will include never-before-seen clips, but fans should keep their eyes peeled for Easter eggs, or surprise appearances from the Heartstopper cast – who are regulars at UK pride events.

Article continues after ad

“New content after each pride event?!!?!? Ahhhhhhhh! Looks like these are all happening within the next two weeks, so much content about to come our way!” one fan replied.

Article continues after ad

A second weighed in, “WE WON SO HARD,” with a third agreeing, “The reality sinking in that this means we are likely getting new clips every Saturday for the next three weeks… I might go insane.”

As of writing, it’s unclear whether these clips will be made available worldwide or whether Netflix will keep them strictly for events.

Article continues after ad

Check out more TV shows streaming this month, as well as updates for Emily in Paris Season 4 and Virgin River Season 6.