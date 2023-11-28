It’s an exciting day if you’re a Heartstopper fan, as Season 3 has cast a long-awaited character to make their Netflix debut.

The second season of Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels and webcomics of the same name, arrived on Netflix back in the summer, further delving into the stories of Nick, Charlie, and their pals as they took their next steps in life and love.

With Season 3 getting the greenlight, there have been plenty of exciting reveals – including the title for the first episode. What’s more, production is officially underway, as was announced in October.

And if that weren’t enough, now Oseman has revealed they’ve found the actor to portray a long-awaited character from the books.

Heartstopper Season 3 finally casts long-awaited character

Taking to Instagram, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman revealed that Darragh Hand has been cast as Michael Holden, a key character from her first novel Solitaire.

Michael is a love interest for Charlie’s older sister Tori, and he will officially join the gang in Season 3 of the Netflix series.

“Now some of you already figured this out, but for those who didn’t, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Darragh Hand as Michael Holden to the Heartstopper family for S3,” said Oseman.

“As well as appearing in the Heartstopper graphic novels, Michael – along with Tori – is one of the main characters of my first-ever novel, Solitaire. So I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael!”

Elaborating on the character, the writer said: “Michael is a quirky, eccentric optimist with a sunshine disposition, and it was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channeled Michael from the books.

“But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring. I can’t wait for you to meet Michael in season 3!”

Alongside the announcement, Oseman shared a number of on-set photos of Hand and Tori star Jenny Walser, and it’s safe to say the fans are excited to see Michael’s on-screen debut.

“So excited to see his version of Michael,” wrote one in response to the post, while another said, “Great casting and love Tori’s haircut.” A third added: “This is 100/10 perfect casting!”

A fourth chimed in: “Currently reading Solitaire and omfg I love Michael so much, Tori too probs my fave female character. I cannot wait to see them.”

To find out more about Heartstopper Season 3, head here, and you can check out more of our Netflix coverage below:

