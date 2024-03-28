Heartstopper Season 3 devastates fans after star reveals they won’t return

We have some bad news, Heartstopper fans: Olivia Colman, one of the show’s most beloved stars, won’t be returning for Season 3.

Colman has been part of Heartstopper since its premiere on Netflix in 2022, playing Nick’s supportive mother Sarah. Notably, she was praised for one of the best scenes in the show: Nick telling his mum that he’s bisexual.

Sadly, Colman won’t be reprising her role in the third season. “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that. I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of,” she told Forbes.

The interview then urged her to lobby for her own spinoff or to return in the fourth season. “Okay! I’ll have a word. As long as it’s booked in advance, maybe I’ll be able to do it, yeah,” she added.

Understandably, fans have been left crushed by the news. “Well we definitely need a Season 4 now purely so we can see Sarah Nelson again,” one wrote. “Just collapsed to the floor,” another tweeted.

“S3 isn’t going to be the same without her character because she’s LITERALLY a big part of Vol 4 and 5 which is what S3 is going to cover. There’s scenes that she’s in that are the focal point of the story. I have no idea how they’re gonna do it unless they recasted the character?” a third posted.

“Account closed. Don’t talk to me. This is so devastating,” a fourth wrote. “So confused on how they worked around this?? Did she get recast?? Will nick just not have his mum?? I need answers,” a fifth tweeted.

Colman may not be part of it, you can still find out everything else we know about Heartstopper Season 3.