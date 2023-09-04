Heartstopper fans “screaming” after Season 3 teases huge Charlie & Nick moment

Heartstopper Season 3 might still be a way off, but Netflix has officially given fans their first glimpse of what’s to come – and it’s teased a big scene for Charlie and Nick.

With the show’s second season leaving viewers on a high earlier this summer, the new adventures of Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are possibly more anticipated now than ever.

Creator Alice Oseman is due to bring out the fifth and final installment of the original graphic novel series in December, but it turns out that the fourth book can already tell us plenty about Heartstopper season 3.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix has now officially revealed the title of the first episode of the show’s next season, sending longtime fans into an absolute frenzy.

Heartstopper Season 3 has its first episode title

The first episode of Heartstopper Season 3 is set to be called ‘Love,’ according to an announcement from the streaming platform.

This follows on from Book 4 in Oseman’s graphic novel series, with the opening chapter being given the same name.

Season 2 has already adapted plenty of scenes from the third book in the series, though Oseman revealed during an interview with Metro.co.uk that new scenes were specifically made for the TV series.

Article continues after ad

“I won’t spoil it, but there is a really beautiful scene at the end of Episode 3, which is not in the comics at all, and I was really excited to see that come to life,” she explained.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Though we still don’t know exactly what we’re likely to see in the next installment of the show, the graphic novel is the ideal starting point, featuring trips to the beach, family dinners, and a steamy shower scene.

Article continues after ad

Heartstopper fans are loving the new Nick and Charlie Season 3 teaser

Regardless of the wait, fan hype for Nick and Charlie hasn’t died down, with the news on Heartstopper Season 3 only fuelling the fire.

“DOES THIS MEAN WE GET *THAT* SCENE IN EPISODE ONE??!!!! Book fans know,” one fan spoke of the shower scene, with another responding: “Suppose it depends on if they all feel comfortable doing it!”

“Never get rid of this series!!! Keep renewing it,” another fan added, with “I have NOT recovered from Season 2 yet. Screaming crying throwing up actually, so what?” also making up the initial reactions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, for some fans, a Season 3 teaser just wasn’t enough. “I dare you to announce the Michael Holden casting,” one fan commented, following up with: “Also announce Season 4 or I’m going to go off and cry.”

Though Season 4 is yet to make any headway, Heartstopper Season 3 is hopefully only a short time away.

Heartstopper Season 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix. You can find out what we know about Season 3 here, possible spoilers for the third season here, and catch up with our coverage on the show here.