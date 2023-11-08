Will Harry Styles return to the MCU? Kevin Feige speaks out

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige gave fans an update on Harry Styles’ inclusion in the MCU.

There’s been a ton of A-list celebrities who have been placed into roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, one of the biggest names — Harry Styles — has not seen a lot of traction within the universe since he first appeared in Eternals.

But now Styles’ and Marvel fans were given an update on his role in the greater MCU straight from the mouth of the studio’s president Kevin Feige.

Kevin Feige addresses if Harry Styles will return to Marvel

While attending The Marvels premiere in Las Vegas, Entertainment Tonight caught up and chatted with Marvel President Kevin Feige.

During their interview, Feige was asked about the fate of Styles’ Eternals character and if fans would be seeing him again in future projects.

“He’s excited. We’re excited. We will see,” Feige said, “You introduce a lot of new characters in a lot of movies and a lot of tags. Where do the tag folk reappear? That’s a good question.”

Styles was first introduced in 2021’s Eternals during a post-credits scene where he was introduced by his companion Pip the Troll.

While boarding the ship of the remaining Eternals, Pip explains that Styles’ character is known as Eros, aka Starfox, the brother of Thanos.

Eros then explains to the Eternals that their missing team members were in grave danger, but he knows how to find them.

Though Eros is technically Thanos’ brother, he was adopted by Thanos’ family on Titan after he was stationed on the planet because he is part of a group of genetically-engineered Eternals.

Styles may not have been seen since his post-credits debut, but there’s no telling where he can pop up next as the MCU dives more into its Multiverse Saga.

As Phase 6 will see the Avengers forming once again as they try to fight off another Thanos-like threat, there’s no doubt Styles’ Eros will be there as well, either as friend or foe.

