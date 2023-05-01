Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has Arnold Schwarzenegger’s seal of approval

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a big fan of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 – he’s even “proud” of Chris Pratt after seeing it.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is the third and final chapter of James Gunn’s MCU trilogy, coming nearly 10 years after the first volume turned Marvel’s unlikeliest heroes into beloved household names.

While hardly in free fall, the larger franchise is struggling and is in serious need of a win: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever underperformed at the box office, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania had the one-two punch of earning less than $500 million worldwide and the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors.

The threequel is due to hit cinemas this week, but early word has been incredibly positive – especially from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “proud” of Chris Pratt after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Schwarzenegger, who’s Pratt’s father-in-law after he married his daughter Katherine in 2019, caught an early screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 last week.

“I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you,” he wrote afterwards.

The tweet has been viewed more than one million times, and it’s already been described as “one of the coolest tweets of 2023.”

“We should all lead the kind of life that leads to Arnold MOTHERF*CKING Schwarzenegger saying: ‘I am very, very proud of you’,” another user wrote. “Always wild to remember that Pratt’s father-in-law is the goddamn Terminator,” a third tweeted.

Pratt retweeted Schwarzenegger’s post, as well as sharing a video from the movie’s world premiere. “I’m so blown away by what James has done. The movie is powerful, moving, hilarious, at times gut-wrenching – and an extraordinary testament to the creative vision and odd imagination of Hollywood’s brightest filmmaker,” he wrote.

“It’s not lost on me how fortunate we all are to be part of such a beloved story. Thank you! Your support over these 10 years has allowed us to live our dreams.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 hits cinemas on May 3 in the UK and May 5 in the US. Find out more about the movie here and our other coverage here.