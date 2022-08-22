Gravity Rush movie in the works from PlayStation

A Gravity Rush video game movie adaptation is officially in the works from PlayStation Productions.

Video game adaptations were once doomed for failure. Some have been more heinous than others (Postal, Alone in the Dark, Mortal Kombat Annihilation), but Super Mario Bros. was a pretty accurate indicator of the genre’s future.

Yet, against all odds, things have been improving. Sonic the Hedgehog was a genuine hit, and it spawned a sequel – which was also great. There’s also Detective Pikachu, last year’s Mortal Kombat, Werewolves Within, and 2006’s Silent Hill is still terrific.

TV has proven to be a comfy home for adaptations, with The Last of Us set to be HBO’s biggest show of next year. However, filmmakers are still trying to crack video games – and soon, Gravity Rush will get the movie treatment.

Gravity Rush video game movie announced from PlayStation

A movie based on Gravity Rush is officially in development, as per Deadline.

PlayStation Productions, which worked on Tom Holland’s Uncharted movie, is collaborating with Scott Free Productions on the project. Anna Mastro (Secret Society of Second-Born Royals) has been tapped to direct from a script penned by Emily Jerome.

Gravity Rush first launched back in 2012 on the PlayStation Vita. In the game, you control Kat, an amnesiac with the power to control how gravity affects her, allowing you to explore the open-world, floating community of Hekseville.

“With a mysterious black feline at your feet and the forces of gravity in your hands, redefine the laws of nature to discover your forgotten past and save a huge floating city from a devastating gravity storm,” the PlayStation Store description adds.

It’s unclear who will star in or produce the Gravity Rush film, nor has an official release date been announced at the time of writing.

PlayStation Productions have several other films in the works, including adaptations of Ghost of Tsushima, Twisted Metal, God of War, Horizon, and Gran Turismo.