Sony CEO gives first update on Legend of Zelda movie at CES 2024

Sony’s CEO Kenichiro Yoshida made a statement about the upcoming movie based on The Legend of Zelda video game franchise.

Despite being a Nintendo franchise, a movie based on The Legend of Zelda is being developed by Sony Pictures, along with Arad Productions. This will be a live-action movie rather than an animated production like The Super Mario Bros. or Detective Pikachu.

Little is known about The Legend of Zelda movie, besides a few basic facts. Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad are film producers; Jurassic World screenwriter Derek Connolly is reportedly penning the script, and Planet of the Apes director Wes Ball is signed up to be the director.

The Legend of Zelda movie has yet to enter production, so we shouldn’t expect to see it for years to come. Despite this, a few comments have been made from Sony higher-ups about the upcoming film.

During the recent CES 2024 show, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida (as reported by Twisted Voxel) mentioned The Legend of Zelda movie, saying that it’s “an amazing tale of adventure and discovery,” marking the first statement made since Shigeru Miyamoto announced the film.

Yoshida could have just been making a fluff statement, or he could be up to date on the movie’s progress, as it’s still in the early stages of production. It’s unclear how far along the film is, but there may be an early script out there, as well as other pre-production materials that need Sony’s approval.

The description given by Yoshida is extremely vague and could, frankly, apply to a lot of movies. There’s no word whether The Legend of Zelda film is an adaptation of an existing game or a brand new story, and Yoshida’s comments don’t point in either direction.

If nothing else, Yoshida’s statement at least confirms that progress is being made on The Legend of Zelda movie. There were concerns that the SAG-AFTRA strike had delayed the production, even though it concluded at the end of 2023.

The next few years for The Legend of Zelda will likely consist of casting rumors, leaked set photos, and rumors about the story before we actually see anything concrete. For now, we’ll have to subsist on higher-ups’ comments until the day arrives when we see Link and Zelda appearing on the big screen.

